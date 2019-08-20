Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Stockland Corporation Ltd    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
4.6 AUD   +3.14%
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockland : FY19 Results Annexure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

FY19 Annexures

21 August 2019

WILLOWDALE, SYDNEY

About Stockland

A3

Group Finance

A10

Commercial Property

A26

Residential

A43

Research

A61

Figures are rounded to nearest million, unless otherwise stated. Percentages are calculated based on the figures rounded to one decimal place throughout this presentation.

Stockland quick facts

TRUST

CORPORATION

Stockland Shellharbour, NSW

Warwick Farm, Sydney

Piccadilly Complex, Sydney

Highlands, VIC

Mernda Retirement Village, VIC

Retail Town Centre

Create market leading retail town centres

45% SGP portfolio1

35 assets

Ownership interests valued at $6.9bn and gross book value of $7.3bn

Logistics

Grow and develop a leading portfolio

18% SGP portfolio1

29 assets

Ownership interests valued at $2.5bn and gross book value of $2.8bn

Workplace

Residential

Retirement Living

Optimise returns

Maximise returns by creating

Leading operator

thriving communities

and developer

5% SGP portfolio1

22% SGP portfolio1

10% SGP portfolio1

5 assets

76,000 lots remaining

62 Established Villages

Ownership interests valued at

End market value $21.4bn

Over 9,100 units

Funds employed $1.5bn

$0.8bn and gross book value of

$1.3bn

1. Includes Unlisted Property Fund Assets (19.9% ownership), WIP and sundry properties.

3 Stockland FY19 Results Annexure

Strategic mix

Recurring

Target

Assets 30 June 2019

Assets 30 June 2018

Operating profit FY19

Operating profit FY18

Commercial Property

68%

69%

60%

63%

Retirement Living

7%

6%

5%

6%

Other and unallocated corporate overheads

-

-

(3)%

(4)%

Total recurring

70 - 80%

75%

75%

62%

65%

Trading

Target

Assets 30 June 2019

Assets 30 June 2018

Operating profit FY19

Operating profit FY18

Residential

22%

22%

40%

39%

Retirement Living

3%

3%

1%

-

Commercial Property

-

-

-

-

Other and unallocated corporate overheads

-

-

(3)%

(4)%

Total trading

20 - 30%

25%

25%

38%

35%

4 Stockland FY19 Results Annexure

We are well positioned with a diverse portfolio1,2

18

6

23

10

9

2

1

12

1

33

11

21

14

12 23

Key

Commercial Property

Residential Communities

Retirement Living

All States

CP

RESI

RL

Total

Number of

72

56

68

196

properties/projects

Book value

$10.5bn

$3.4bn

$1.5bn

$15.4bn

SGP portfolio3

68%

22%

10%

100%

QLD

CP

RESI

RL

Total

Number of

18

23

10

51

properties/projects

Book value

$1.9bn

$0.9bn

$0.3bn

$3.1bn

SGP portfolio3

12%

6%

2%

20%

VIC

CP

RESI

RL

Total

Number of

14

12

23

49

properties/projects

Book value

$1.3bn

$1.0bn

$0.5bn

$2.8bn

SGP portfolio3

9%

6%

3%

18%

NSW

CP

RESI

RL

Total

Number of

33

11

21

65

Properties/projects

Book value

$6.6bn

$0.9bn

$0.5bn

$8.0bn

SGP portfolio3

43%

6%

3%

52%

SA and ACT

CP

RESI

RL

Total

Number of

1

1

12

14

properties/projects

Book value

$0.1bn

$0.1bn

$0.1bn

$0.3bn

SGP portfolio3

<1%

<1%

<1%

2%

WA

CP

RESI

RL

Total

Number of

6

9

2

17

properties/projects

Book value

$0.6bn

$0.5bn

$0.1bn

$1.2bn

SGP portfolio3

4%

3%

1%

8%

  1. Includes Unlisted Property Fund Assets (at 100% ownership), WIP & Sundry
  2. RL established and development assets at same location are treated as a single property/project (disclosed separately in Property Portfolio)
  3. Note - Percentages may not add due to rounding

5 Stockland FY19 Results Annexure

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4G
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2019
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : Accelerates W&L Strategy - Piccadilly &135 King St
PU
09:03pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Annexure
PU
05:32pStockland Annual Profit Falls, Forecasts Flat Distribution
DJ
08/19STOCKLAND : Baringa set to officially open with community celebrations
PU
08/18STOCKLAND : restocks Victorian pipeline with two additional sites
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 4 360 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 10 934 M
Chart STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Stockland Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,13  AUD
Last Close Price 4,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,93%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Elliott Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD26.14%7 181
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL25.39%30 695
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES19.34%28 939
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.28.35%20 886
INVITATION HOMES INC42.33%15 367
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY32.01%14 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group