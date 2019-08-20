Stockland : FY19 Results Presentation
08/20/2019 | 09:08pm EDT
FY19 Results
21 August 2019
Group update
Mark Steinert
Managing Director & CEO
Financial results
Tiernan O'Rourke
CFO
Commercial Property
Louise Mason
Group Executive & CEO, Commercial Property
Communities
Andrew Whitson
Group Executive & CEO, Communities
Summary and outlook
Mark Steinert
Managing Director & CEO
Figures are rounded to nearest million, unless otherwise stated. Percentages are calculated based on the figures rounded to one decimal place throughout this presentation.
Group update
Mark Steinert
Focus on sustainable returns
FFO in line with forecast - reflects residential, workplace & logistics growth
Funds from operations
1 (FFO)
FFO per security
1
Adjusted FFO (AFFO) per security
1
Distribution per security (DPS)
$897m
37.4 cents
32.5 cents
27.6 cents
+4.0%
+5.1%
+4.2%
+4.2% payout ratio 74%
Distribution
Statutory profit
Return on equity
2
Net tangible assets (NTA)
Gearing
per security
$311m
11.9%
$4.04
26.7%
(69.6)%
+70bp
(3.3)%
Within target range
20-30%
Funds from operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) are determined with reference to the PCA guidelines.
Return on equity accumulates individual business return on assets and adjusts for cash interest paid and average drawn debt for the 12 month period. Excludes Residential Communities workout projects.
4 Stockland FY19 Results Presentation
Group update
Executing on our strategic priorities
Improving portfolio quality
Transacted $505m 1 non-core Retail Town Centre divestments before the targeted time frame to complete $400m retail divestment program
Exchanged contracts to acquire remaining 50% interest in Stockland Piccadilly, Sydney for $347m and divest our 50% interest in 135 King Street (incl. Glasshouse), Sydney for $340m 2
Improved retail portfolio - comparable specialty sales per sqm up 2.5% (MLA)
Invested in key capabilities to deliver strategic outcomes and curate customer experience in Commercial Property
Driving sustainable and growing returns
Demonstrated strength and resilience of residential business with operating profit growth up 8.0% and margin increasing to 19.9%
Settled 5,878 residential lots in line with our revised guidance, 3,869 residential contracts on hand
Increased residential market share from 12% to 15%
Divested $60m non-core retirement living villages
Achieved strong leasing and rental growth in Workplace
Delivered solid Logistics rental growth and successful developments
Increasing Workplace &
Logistics weighting
Increased weighting by 4% to 23%
Completed $99m Logistics developments with risk adjusted IRRs over 10% 3 and FFO yields above 7.5%
Secured 294 hectares of strategic logistics sites, Melbourne Business Park development application submitted
On track to achieve a 25-35% portfolio weighting in the next five years
Sustaining capital strength
Completed 4 a strategic capital partnership at Aura, a $5bn 5 masterplanned community development on the Sunshine Coast, at a 30% premium to book value
Improved borrowing capacity with updated debt covenants
Reduced unallocated overheads by $5m
$1.8bn capital transactions 1
Exchanged or settled from 1 July 2018 to 21 August 2019.
Exchanged on 20 August 2019 and 21 August 2019 respectively.
Estimated 10 year IRR on completion.
Post period end, announced on 4 July 2019.
Estimated end value.
5 Stockland FY19 Results Presentation
Sales 2019
2 766 M
EBIT 2019
950 M
Net income 2019
797 M
Debt 2019
4 360 M
Yield 2019
6,02%
P/E ratio 2019
14,0x
P/E ratio 2020
13,7x
EV / Sales2019
5,53x
EV / Sales2020
5,66x
Capitalization
10 934 M
Chart STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
4,13 AUD
Last Close Price
4,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target
5,93%
Spread / Average Target
-10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-31,1%
