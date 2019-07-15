Stockland : First of its kind boutique taphouse coming soon to Stockland Birtinya

Stockland Birtinya is pleased to welcome the boutique gastro pub Malt Shovel Taphouse to its family of restaurants in The Avenue.

The new taphouse will cover nearly 850 square metres including its chic outdoor dining space and will offer customers an exciting range of bespoke events, authentic experiences and live entertainment - right in the heart of the dining precinct.

Shane Monro, Centre Manager, Stockland Birtinya said: 'Malt Shovel Taphouse will be a great addition to the existing casual dining precinct that is currently home to On A Roll Sushi, Acai Brothers, Hello Harry Burger Joint, Suki Birtinya and KebabZone Birtinya.

'It will bring something new and dynamic to the table that will serve to enrich the customer experience and provide a place for connecting with friends, experiencing live music and entertainment, and further improving the evening offer at Birtinya.'

First of its kind in Queensland, the taphouse will feature 16 taps of rotating brews and a kitchen that specialises in rotisserie meats.

Customers can expect to see items on the menu like free-range Elgin Valley chicken in a craft beer marinade, Bileola sustainable pork belly and rolled Sovereign lamb with a wild thyme rub, all slow cooked on a custom-built rotisserie in an open kitchen.

Ian Van der Woude, Managing Director, Food Focus Australia, said: 'We are really excited to announce our opening in Stockland Birtinya and look forward to serving local residents some fantastic foods paired with exceptional craft beers.

'It will be a vibrant space celebrating what great beer and food is all about; a meeting place for families and friends, and a home for locals to have unique and authentic experiences around craft beer.

Mr Van der Woude continued that customers can expect the venue itself to have a modern industrial aesthetic with a coastal feel.

'It has been designed as a modern take on the traditional taphouse venue for the local Sunshine Coast beer lover; a casual yet sophisticated backdrop for Friday afternoon drinks, weekend craft tasting sessions, special occasions and Sunday sessions.'

The new taphouse will be open seven days a week with lunch and dinner menus, live music and bespoke events.

ABOUT STOCKLAND BIRTINYA

• The first stage of the shopping centre opened in December 2018 with a flagship Coles and ALDI, 35 specialty retailers and an open air dining precinct, as well as 522 car parking spaces.

• The centre has since seen the addition of LiveLife Pharmacy and Pacific Smiles Dental, Acai Brothers and Hello Harry Burger Joint among others.

• Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre forms part of the broader $830 million Birtinya Town Centre masterplan development.

• Across an area of 18 hectares, Stockland plans to develop vibrant and thriving town centre for Birtinya which will include the subregional Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre, a new civic plaza, walkable waterfront along Lake Kawana and open green space - all integrated with commercial, health related research facilities and high density residential.

ABOUT STOCKLAND OCEANSIDE KAWANA

• The $5 billion Oceanside Kawana project encompasses around 100 hectares of land, taking in Birtinya, Bokarina Beach, the Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital and the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, the Oceanside Health Hub and the Town Centre.

• The $880 million Oceanside Health Hub will provide a wide range of allied health services, commercial space, aged care facilities, retail, cafes and hotel-style accommodation. The 17-hectare precinct is designed to suit buildings of up to eight storeys with a total of 120 metres of street-level shop frontage. Construction on the first commercial project in the Health Hub started in 2014 and construction on the first residential component, a $36 million aged care facility, commenced in 2016.

• Stockland's Birtinya at Oceanside community is the primary residential precinct within Oceanside and offers a wide range of accommodation types, including house and land, terrace homes, townhouses and apartments.