Stockland : Green Hills offers exclusive winter kitchen demonstration with chef Miguel Maestre

Media release

Spanish-born Australian celebrity chef, restauranteur, author and television presenter, Miguel Maestre, will be leading a free cooking demonstration at Stockland Green Hills on Saturday, 15 June.

Miguel is known for his enthusiastic passion for food and life and has developed a talent for incorporating Spanish ingredients and cooking styles into his Australian menus.

Stockland Green Hills Centre Manager Angela Vogt, said: 'Green Hills is not just a place to shop. It's a place where the community can meet, grab a meal or just socialise.

'We want to bring value beyond convenient shopping; to offer experiences that add to our customers' lives.

'We are excited to bring Miguel Maestre to the Centre so that our customers have a chance to learn from the best how to make a few simple winter dishes they can recreate at home.

'Customers may even have a chance to get involved in the demonstration, ask Miguel questions and snap a selfie with him at the end.'

The first 50 customers to take a seat at the pop-up kitchen will receive a free shopping bag filled with each of the ingredients needed to make the first demonstrated dish.

The demonstration will run from 11am to 1.30pm on Saturday, 15 June, on the Ground Floor opposite H&M.

Customers will also have the opportunity from Saturday, 15 June, until Sunday, 7 July, to win a year's worth of free groceries.* Spend $80 or more in one day at a participating supermarket, café, fresh food or dining retailer and earn one entry into the draw. Customers can enter online or at Customer Care within trading hours.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

About Stockland Green Hills

Stockland Green Hills is a major regional centre and includes Woolworths, Coles, Big W, Target. A $421 million expansion of the centre was completed in 2018, that included a brand new David Jones, 11 mini-majors including a two-level H&M, indoor and outdoor 1,700-seat dining precinct, seven screen HOYTS Lux cinema complex plus over 240 specialty stores.