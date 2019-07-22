Stockland : Iconic NightQuarter Markets to find new home at Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre

Media release

Stockland is pleased to announce that it has submitted a development application to bring the award-winning, iconic night market and entertainment operator - NightQuarter Markets - to Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre, in line with the company's focus on bringing curated customer experiences to its retail town centres.

Heralded a 'cultural revolution' during its three years at Helensvale on the Gold Coast, NightQuarter attracted thousands of locals and tourists on weekends and became one of the area's most iconic food and music destinations.

Shane Monro, Centre Manager, Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre, said: 'NightQuarter is a family-friendly marketplace that offers the very best in street food, market stalls and live entertainment, while also placing particular emphasis on nurturing new local artists, performers and musicians.

'We're incredibly excited to work with the Sunshine Coast Council to welcome NightQuarter to the Sunshine Coast, and look forward to the grand relaunch at its new home at Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre.

'We're committed to curating exciting, memorable experiences for our customers, and the addition of activations like the hugely successful NightQuarter will help to build a dynamic heart in our community. Birtinya will, even more so now, be seen as a great place to live, work and play.'

Ian Van der Woude, Managing Director, NightQuarter, said: 'The site offered to us by Stockland is perfect and we look forward to working with the local community to build a great business on the Sunshine Coast.

'NightQuarter specialises in incredible food and music and will also feature a dedicated live music venue space with capacity to hold up to 1,500 people.

'NightQuarter will attract some of the best touring artists and bring over 300 employment opportunities to the Birtinya area.'

As recently announced, the team behind NightQuarter will also be opening a new brew pub in the Stockland Birtinya dining precinct, Malt Shovel Taphouse. The first-of-its-kind in Queensland, it will feature an extensive range of craft beers and rotisserie-style dishes made from local ingredients.

Subject to approvals, NightQuarter is planned to open in 2020 and operate on Friday and Saturday evenings.

ABOUT STOCKLAND BIRTINYA SHOPPING CENTRE

 The first stage of the shopping centre opened in December 2018 with a flagship Coles and ALDI, 35 specialty retailers and an open air dining precinct, as well as 522 car parking spaces.

 The centre has since seen the addition of LiveLife Pharmacy and Pacific Smiles Dental, Acai Brothers and Hello Harry Burger Joint among others.

 Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre forms part of the broader $830 million Birtinya Town Centre masterplan development.

 Across an area of 18 hectares, Stockland plans to develop vibrant and thriving town centre for Birtinya which will include Stockland Birtinya Town Centre, a new civic plaza, walkable waterfront along Lake Kawana and open green space - all integrated with commercial, health related research facilities and high density residential.