Stockland : Last chance for locals at award winning village

Media release

Sydneysiders are being offered one final chance to purchase a brand new, luxury apartment in an Inner West heritage-listed precinct.

Cardinal Freeman is a unique development, blending the very best in modern building design and landscaping with the site's rich heritage and history to create a superb environment for local seniors and retirees.

The last independent living building 'Camellia' will be located closely to the restored heritage garden and have enviable views of the city, Victorian-era mansion, grand Romanesque chapel and village green from many of its 32 brand new apartments.

Village Manager Mark Maybury urges any over-55s interested in moving to Cardinal Freeman to act quickly as these final apartments will be snapped up.

'Camellia is the final development on this site and, along with the few remaining apartments in two other recently completed blocks, offers the last opportunity to purchase and move into a luxurious new apartment at Cardinal Freeman,' he said.

For resident Daphne Outten, the move to Cardinal Freeman was one of the best decisions of her life.

'I moved in three years ago, to the first new block at Cardinal Freeman, and it's been absolutely wonderful, every single minute of every day.'

Daphne purchased off-the-plan and feels fortunate to still be able to live so close to her husband, Keith, who is at a nursing home nearby.

'Moving here has helped me so much. I'm meeting new people all the time and have never had such a lovely group of friends,' she continued.

'As for my apartment; I tell you what, it's like living in a luxury hotel or holiday resort. The day I first walked in, I sat down and thought to myself, 'I'm home!''

'And that feeling has never left me.'

Cardinal Freeman will be releasing its final apartments at an exclusive launch on Thursday, 27 June between 10am and 1pm. This will be a last chance for prospective buyers to secure a home in the award-winning village. Booking* is required as there will be a limited number of spots available.

The event will include a tour of the stunning Camellia building, followed by refreshments and canapés in the award-winning clubhouse.

Don't miss your last chance to become part of this exceptional community.

*Call 1800 72 71 70 or visit cardinalfreeman.com.au to register.