STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
Stockland : On-market Buyback - Cancellation of Further Securities

05/27/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Group Legal

Level 25,

133 Castlereagh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

GPO Box 998

Sydney NSW 2000

T +61 2 9035 2000

F +61 2 8988 2000

www.stockland.com

28 May 2019

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Stockland (ASX Code: SGP)

On-marketBuy-back - Cancellation of Securities

We advise that a further 2,773,000 stapled securities have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the last ASIC Form 484 was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 1 May 2019. A total of 50,117,773 stapled securities have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the commencement of the buy-back on 24 September 2018. There are 2,384,351,503 stapled securities on issue following this cancellation.

Enclosed is a copy of the Form 484 lodged today with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Yours sincerely

Katherine Grace

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Stockland Corporation Ltd ABN 43 000 181 733

1

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

LEVEL 25

Page No

: 1

133 CASTLEREAGH STREET

Lodgement No.

: 64375898

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Date Received

: 28/05/2019

Time Received

: 08:07:48

DOCUMENT ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

DOCUMENTS LODGED

Document Number

Organisation/Person Details

Form Type & Description

7EAL68567

A.C.N. 000 181 733

FORM 484

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

Change to Company Details

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAL68567

Lodgement date/time: 28-05-2019 08:07:48

Reference Id: 126111173

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

Australian Company Number (ACN)

000 181 733

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Katherine Elizabeth GRACE

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Katherine Elizabeth GRACE

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

28-05-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12611117328/05/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTDACN000 181 733

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

2773000

782455.07

Earliest Date of

02-05-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

2384351503

1297694484.10

0.00

Earliest date of

02-05-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12611117328/05/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 00:03:04 UTC
