Stockland : On-market Buyback - Cancellation of Further Securities

28 May 2019

Stockland (ASX Code: SGP)

On-marketBuy-back - Cancellation of Securities

We advise that a further 2,773,000 stapled securities have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the last ASIC Form 484 was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 1 May 2019. A total of 50,117,773 stapled securities have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the commencement of the buy-back on 24 September 2018. There are 2,384,351,503 stapled securities on issue following this cancellation.

Enclosed is a copy of the Form 484 lodged today with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

