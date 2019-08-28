Stockland : Primary school students premiere photographic art exhibit at International festival

Media release

Local Wendouree primary school students will premiere their photographic art exhibit as part of this year's Ballarat International Foto Biennale, following a specialised photography education program sponsored by Stockland Wendouree.

Ballarat International Foto Biennale is one of the most significant photographic arts festivals in the country which offers an opportunity for artists to showcase their work and further enriches the cultural landscape of regional Victoria.

A group of more than 300 students at Forest Street Primary School had the chance to participate in a 10-week specialised photography education program in which students worked directly with professional photographic artists and educators to learn a range of new skills and techniques to create their art series.

The exhibit titled 'Hello Wendouree, Hello Australia', will be based around themes of identity and will be featured at the centre.

Stockland Wendouree Centre Manager, Stevie Wright, said that it was a honour to sponsor such a talented and inspired group of children.

'Our goal is to shape communities that thrive now and into the future. We're pleased to have sponsored an educational program that supports greater community connection.

'Photography can have such a profound impact on a person and can offer a really valuable creative and expressive outlet. The students chose an interesting theme and the exhibit turned out incredibly well; we can't wait for the local community to come in to the centre and experience it for themselves.'

The exhibit will officially launch on Sunday 1 September at 11am in the Casual Dining Precinct at Stockland Wendouree and will remain in the centre until Sunday, 20 October.