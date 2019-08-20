Log in
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
4.6 AUD   +3.14%
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
09:08pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 4E (including Stockland FY19 Annual Report)
PU
Stockland : Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2019

08/20/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Property Portfolio

30 June 2019

About Stockland

We have a long and proud history of creating places that meet the needs of our customers and communities.

OUR PROPERTY

PORTFOLIO

STOCKLAND IS ONE OF AUSTRALIA'S LEADING DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY GROUPS. WE'RE ACTIVE IN RETAIL, LOGISTICS, WORKPLACE PROPERTIES, RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITIES AND RETIREMENT LIVING VILLAGES. THIS PORTFOLIO IDENTIFIES ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ACROSS AUSTRALIA.

MORE INFORMATION ON STOCKLAND'S ACTIVITIES AND AN ONLINE VERSION OF THE PORTFOLIO DATA

IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.STOCKLAND.COM.AU

Green Hills, NSW

Ervin Graf, 1952

OUR STORY

When Stockland was founded in 1952, Ervin Graf had a vision "to not merely achieve growth and profits but to make a worthwhile contribution to the development of our cities and great country".

Pursuing that vision has seen Stockland grow to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups. We develop and manage retail centres, logistics, workplace properties, residential communities and retirement living villages. With the benefit of our diverse property skills, we connect different types of properties in shared locations, to create places that inspire people to gather, to share and to live life. We recognise our responsibilities to the environment and are a leader in sustainable business practices.

For over 65 years, we have worked hard to grow our portfolio of assets and projects. We have a long and proud history of creating places that meet the needs of our customers and communities.

Property Portfolio

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Retail

Workplace

Logistics

(page 9)

(page 25)

(page 31)

35 properties

5 properties

29 properties

1,025,813 sqm GLA*

111,407 sqm NLA*

1,442,899 sqm GLA*

Stockland's ownership interests

Stockland's ownership interests

Stockland's ownership interests

valued at $6.9 billion and gross

valued at $0.8 billion and gross

valued at $2.5 billion and gross

book value of $7.2 billion

book value of $1.3 billion

book value of $2.7 billion

* Reflects 100% interest

* Reflects 100% interest

* Reflects 100% interest

COMMUNITIES

Residential

Retirement

Communities

Living

(page 45)

(page 67)

56 communities

62 established villages

76,000 lots remaining

Over 9,100 units

End-market value

Development pipeline of over

approximately

2,100 units

$21.4 billion

Funds employed $1.5 billion

STOCKLAND PROPERTY PORTFOLIO  JUNE 2019

1

Property

Portfolio

11 4

NEW SOUTH WALES

Sydney

CBD and

North Shore

601 Paciﬁc Highway

110 Walker Street

North Sydney

4 1 1

9 2

23 9

The Rocks

1 11

14 4 14

12 22

5 9

12 22

KEY

Retail

Workplace

Logistics

Residential Communities

Retirement Living

135 King Street/Glasshouse

Stockland Piccadilly

KEY

Retail

Workplace

2

NEW SOUTH WALES

NEW SOUTH WALES

/ACT

North/South

Coast

Greater

Canberra and

Sydney

surrounds

Aspire Elara/Elara/Marsden Park North

Altrove

Castle Ridge Resort

Maybrook Village

Stockland Baulkham Hills

Forrester Distribution Centre

Lourdes Retirement Village

The Willows Retirement Village

Epping

Ryde

B

Stockland Balgowlah

23 Wonderland Drive, Eastern Creek

Chatswood

North

89 Quarry Rd, Erskine Park

Parramatta

Sydney

Wetherill Park

Stockland Merrylands Stockland Cammeray

Distribution Centre

Stockland Wetherill Park

Yennora Distribution Centre

Granville Industrial Estate

Cardinal Freeman The Residences

Sydney

Coopers Paddock, Warwick Farm

Sydney

Airport

Rosebery

Bexley Gardens

Willowdale Retirement Village/Willowdale

Smeg Distribution Centre

Ingleburn Logistics Park

Macarthur Gardens

KEY

B

Retail

Macquarie Technology Park, Macquarie Park

Logistics

16 Giffnock Avenue, Macquarie Park

Residential Communities

Optus Centre, Macquarie Park

Retirement Living

60-66 Waterloo Road, Macquarie Park

Triniti Business Park, North Ryde

Tamworth Homespace

E

Queens Lake Village

Camden View Village

Stockland Forster

Anambah

Golden Ponds Resort

McKeachie's Run

Stockland Green Hills

Newcastle

The Village Swansea

C

Wamberal Gardens Retirement Village

The Cove Village

Sydney

Macquarie Grove Retirement Village

Waratah Highlands Village

Illawarra/West Dapto 2

Stockland Shellharbour

Shellharbour Retail Park

ACT

Stockland Nowra

D

KEY

C

E

Retail

Stockland Glendale

Parklands Village

Residential Communities

Stockland Jesmond

Lincoln Gardens Retirement Village

Retirement Living

Bellevue Gardens Retirement Village

D

Unlisted Property Funds

Ridgecrest Village

Red Hill

STOCKLAND PROPERTY PORTFOLIO  JUNE 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 4 360 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 10 934 M
Consensus
