Stockland : Property Portfolio as at 30 June 2019

OUR PROPERTY
PORTFOLIO
STOCKLAND IS ONE OF AUSTRALIA'S LEADING DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY GROUPS. WE'RE ACTIVE IN RETAIL, LOGISTICS, WORKPLACE PROPERTIES, RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITIES AND RETIREMENT LIVING VILLAGES. THIS PORTFOLIO IDENTIFIES ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES ACROSS AUSTRALIA.
MORE INFORMATION ON STOCKLAND'S ACTIVITIES AND AN ONLINE VERSION OF THE PORTFOLIO DATA
IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.STOCKLAND.COM.AU
Green Hills, NSW
Ervin Graf, 1952
OUR STORY
When Stockland was founded in 1952, Ervin Graf had a vision "to not merely achieve growth and profits but to make a worthwhile contribution to the development of our cities and great country".
Pursuing that vision has seen Stockland grow to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups. We develop and manage retail centres, logistics, workplace properties, residential communities and retirement living villages. With the benefit of our diverse property skills, we connect different types of properties in shared locations, to create places that inspire people to gather, to share and to live life. We recognise our responsibilities to the environment and are a leader in sustainable business practices.
For over 65 years, we have worked hard to grow our portfolio of assets and projects. We have a long and proud history of creating places that meet the needs of our customers and communities.
Property Portfolio
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
Retail
Workplace
Logistics
(page 9)
(page 25)
(page 31)
35 properties
5 properties
29 properties
1,025,813 sqm GLA*
111,407 sqm NLA*
1,442,899 sqm GLA*
Stockland's ownership interests
Stockland's ownership interests
Stockland's ownership interests
valued at $6.9 billion and gross
valued at $0.8 billion and gross
valued at $2.5 billion and gross
book value of $7.2 billion
book value of $1.3 billion
book value of $2.7 billion
* Reflects 100% interest
* Reflects 100% interest
* Reflects 100% interest
COMMUNITIES
Residential
Retirement
Communities
Living
(page 45)
(page 67)
56 communities
62 established villages
76,000 lots remaining
Over 9,100 units
End-market value
Development pipeline of over
approximately
2,100 units
$21.4 billion
Funds employed $1.5 billion
STOCKLAND PROPERTY PORTFOLIO JUNE 2019
1
Property
Portfolio
11 4
NEW SOUTH WALES
Sydney
CBD and
North Shore
601 Paciﬁc Highway
110 Walker Street
North Sydney
4 1 1
9 2
23 9
The Rocks
1 11
14 4 14
12 22
5 9
12 22
KEY
Retail
Workplace
Logistics
Residential Communities
Retirement Living
135 King Street/Glasshouse
Stockland Piccadilly
KEY
Retail
Workplace
2
NEW SOUTH WALES
NEW SOUTH WALES
/ACT
North/South
Coast
Greater
Canberra and
Sydney
surrounds
Aspire Elara/Elara/Marsden Park North
Altrove
Castle Ridge Resort
Maybrook Village
Stockland Baulkham Hills
Forrester Distribution Centre
Lourdes Retirement Village
The Willows Retirement Village
Epping
Ryde
B
Stockland Balgowlah
23 Wonderland Drive, Eastern Creek
Chatswood
North
89 Quarry Rd, Erskine Park
Parramatta
Sydney
Wetherill Park
Stockland Merrylands Stockland Cammeray
Distribution Centre
Stockland Wetherill Park
Yennora Distribution Centre
Granville Industrial Estate
Cardinal Freeman The Residences
Sydney
Coopers Paddock, Warwick Farm
Sydney
Airport
Rosebery
Bexley Gardens
Willowdale Retirement Village/Willowdale
Smeg Distribution Centre
Ingleburn Logistics Park
Macarthur Gardens
KEY
B
Retail
Macquarie Technology Park, Macquarie Park
Logistics
16 Giffnock Avenue, Macquarie Park
Residential Communities
Optus Centre, Macquarie Park
Retirement Living
60-66 Waterloo Road, Macquarie Park
Triniti Business Park, North Ryde
Tamworth Homespace
E
Queens Lake Village
Camden View Village
Stockland Forster
Anambah
Golden Ponds Resort
McKeachie's Run
Stockland Green Hills
Newcastle
The Village Swansea
C
Wamberal Gardens Retirement Village
The Cove Village
Sydney
Macquarie Grove Retirement Village
Waratah Highlands Village
Illawarra/West Dapto 2
Stockland Shellharbour
Shellharbour Retail Park
ACT
Stockland Nowra
D
KEY
C
E
Retail
Stockland Glendale
Parklands Village
Residential Communities
Stockland Jesmond
Lincoln Gardens Retirement Village
Retirement Living
Bellevue Gardens Retirement Village
D
Unlisted Property Funds
Ridgecrest Village
Red Hill
STOCKLAND PROPERTY PORTFOLIO JUNE 2019
3
