Stockland : Reading is a secret power at Stockland Shellharbour this Book Week

Media release

Stockland Shellharbour will host a series of fun events from Monday, 19 August to Saturday, 24 August, in celebration of children's literacy in Australia as part of the annual Children's Book Council of Australia's Book Week.

The aim of Book Week is to connect children with books and to promote the positive effects that reading and literacy can have on young minds. The theme for this year's Book Week is 'Reading is My Super Power' which will encourage children to discover the true power of reading and imagination. It will run from 17 to 24 of August.

Daniel Buchanan, Centre Manager at Stockland Shellharbour, was pleased to be able to celebrate such a commendable occasion with the community.

'We have an incredibly supportive and engaged community and are always considering new ways to curate unique customer experiences for them.

'Book Week has such a positive message for young people - to continue to read, imagine and explore. We hope to help further encourage or instill a renewed sense of love for reading through kids activities such as the Book Parade at Stockland Shellharbour.'

To kick off Book Week, Stockland Shellharbour will host a series of story time sessions in the centre near QBD Books. On Monday, 19 August, Richard Campbell from Gumaraa Aboriginal Cultural Experience will be present for a dreamtime session, with the rest of the week's story times to take place outside of QBD Books. The sessions will run from 10.30am to 11am each day until Friday, 23 August.

Stockland Shellharbour will also offer a multitude of kids activities and character appearances in the centre which will include a children's Book Parade at Centre Court near Woolworths at 11am. The community is encouraged to come dressed as their favourite book character (and get another wear out of the kids' school book parade outfits!). The activities will take place on Saturday, 24 August and advanced booking* for the parade is required.

The three best dressed children will receive a $500 Stockland Shellharbour grant for their local school or child care centre and a $100 Stockland voucher.

*Please visit stockland.com.au/shellharbour or call 4296 8266 to book.