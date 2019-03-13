Log in
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
Stockland : Sells 2 Malls, on Track for Deals Target

03/13/2019

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Stockland (SGP.AU) said it remains on target to achieve a two-year target for asset sales after finding buyers for malls in two suburbs of Brisbane in eastern Australia's Queensland state.

Stockland said private investors will buy the Stockland Cleveland shopping center and the Toowong retail and commercial center for a combined 143 million Australian dollars (US$101.5 million), representing a 2.9% premium to the assets' combined book value.

"These transactions take our total asset sales for the current financial year to A$256.1 million, representing 64% of our target A$400 million of divestments already achieved within the first nine months of the stated 24 month time frame," Mark Steinert, Stockland's managing director and chief executive, said.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 959 M
Net income 2019 852 M
Debt 2019 4 281 M
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,60
P/E ratio 2020 10,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,78x
EV / Sales 2020 4,87x
Capitalization 8 947 M
