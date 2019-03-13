Stockland : Sells 2 Malls, on Track for Deals Target

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Stockland (SGP.AU) said it remains on target to achieve a two-year target for asset sales after finding buyers for malls in two suburbs of Brisbane in eastern Australia's Queensland state.

Stockland said private investors will buy the Stockland Cleveland shopping center and the Toowong retail and commercial center for a combined 143 million Australian dollars (US$101.5 million), representing a 2.9% premium to the assets' combined book value.

"These transactions take our total asset sales for the current financial year to A$256.1 million, representing 64% of our target A$400 million of divestments already achieved within the first nine months of the stated 24 month time frame," Mark Steinert, Stockland's managing director and chief executive, said.

