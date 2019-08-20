Log in
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
4.6 AUD   +3.14%
Stockland : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SGP

08/20/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

STOCKLAND

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SGP - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 21, 2019

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual dividend/distribution

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

STOCKLAND

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN 43 000 181 733 / ARSN 092 897 348

other

1.3

ASX issuer code

SGP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Announcement of actual dividend/distribution

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Monday June 17, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 21, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SGP

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday August 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.14100000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD 0.14100000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Actual

Wednesday August 21, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.14100000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.14100000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Stockland Investor Centre https://www.stockland.com.au/investor-centre(upon payment of final distribution for the

year ended 30 June 2019)

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:07:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 4 360 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 10 934 M
Chart STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Stockland Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,13  AUD
Last Close Price 4,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,93%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Elliott Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD26.14%7 181
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL25.39%30 695
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES19.34%28 939
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.28.35%20 886
INVITATION HOMES INC42.33%15 367
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY32.01%14 407
