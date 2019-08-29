Stockland : introduces blocks that are right on the money for first home buyers at Willowdale

Media release

With affordability a top priority for many first-time buyers, Stockland has launched a selection of blocks from 250 square metres at its award-winning Willowdale community in Denham Court south west of Sydney's CBD.

In this latest release of affordable lots, blocks are priced from $345,000 and range in size from 250 square metres to 412 square metres so that buyers will be able to build single or double-storey homes with up to four bedrooms.

At such affordable price points, first-home buyers looking to make the most of government incentives could be eligible for a grant when purchasing a full house and land package at Willowdale. With some packages under $600,000, buyers now have several options under the $750,000 threshold for the NSW First Home Owner Grant.

Richard Rhydderch, NSW General Manager of Residential Communities at Stockland, said it was important to provide first home buyers with an entry point product, reinforcing the notion that the Great Australian Dream is within reach for everyone at Willowdale.

'This latest release at Willowdale offers first home buyers a choice of affordable blocks and with our selection of talented builders, or a buyer's own builder, they can create a dream house to suit their lifestyle,' he said.

'Stockland's smaller home sites are an increasingly popular option for people looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle in an established community surrounded by parks, lifestyle amenities, transport and employment hubs,' Mr Rhydderch said.

'There is an abundance of enjoyable outdoor space available for all ages. We recently unveiled the fifth public park at Willowdale, complete with a basketball court, so there is no shortage of established outdoor space within the community.

'We design our communities to optimise the health and wellbeing of our residents by creating vast open spaces that will become a back yard for all, regardless of individual block sizes.''

Willowdale has been created for residents at all stages of life, with blocks designed specifically for first home buyers up to larger sites in the Willowdale Heights precinct aimed at upgraders, as well as a state-of-the-art retirement village.

Willowdale residents have convenient access to a range of shops, services and parks including a retail centre with a Coles supermarket and 12 speciality stores, 40 hectares of green space including five playgrounds, a basketball court, walking and cycle tracks, a future public primary school and Willowdale Community Place - a community centre designed to host residents' playgroups, fitness sessions, various classes and DIY workshops.

A multi award-winning community, Willowdale has been recognised by some of the most respected institutions in the property industry.

• Willowdale was named the Best Masterplanned Community in Australia at the Property Council of Australia Innovation & Excellence Awards.

• The community won the Masterplanned Communities award at the 2018 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW Awards for Excellence.

• Willowdale also won the national 2018 Urban Taskforce Development Excellence Award for Masterplanned Community Development.

• The 350-hectare community also has an environmental stamp of approval with the internationally-recognised 6 Star Green Star - Communities rating for its world-leading design excellence, innovation and environmental stewardship as well as future economic prosperity and liveability.

Willowdale is located 15 kilometres from Liverpool, is close to major road links such as the M5 and M7 motorways for ease of access into Parramatta and Sydney Airport, and the community is a short, five-minute drive to the new Leppington Train Station.

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport at Badgerys Creek, which is now under construction, will also be within easy reach of Willowdale once completed in 2026.

For more information, visit the Willowdale Sales and Information Centre on Willowdale Drive, Denham Court, go to www.stockland.com.au/willowdale or call 13 LAND (13 5263). You can also follow the community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/willowdale2565 or on Instagram @stocklandwillowdale.