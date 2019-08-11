Log in
Stockland : partners with Mens Health to launch The Dad Edit Written by Dads for Dads

08/11/2019
Media release

Stockland has partnered with Men's Health to connect dads across the country this Father's Day, launching 'The Dad Edit: Written By Dads For Dads'.

Fathers from all walks of life are encouraged to explore the open letter editorial series written from one dad to another, which will share personal insights, advice and wisdom on fatherhood.

Ben Allen, GM Customer and Group Marketing at Stockland, said: 'The aim of this campaign is to celebrate modern fatherhood and call attention to the particularly changing role that dads play.

'We know that being a father means something different for everyone, whether it's being able to pass down cultural traditions, being a strong role model or teaching and modelling respect to others.

'We recognise this diversity in fatherhood and have created this campaign with these differences in mind, from single dads, new dads and step dads, to grandfathers, working dads or stay-at-home dads and all those in between.'

Everyone is encouraged to show their support by either sharing one of the open letters on social media, or write their own using the hashtag #fordadsbydads.

Ben Allen continued, 'We wanted to create an opportunity in which all dads could feel connected and understood. 'The Dad Edit' explores the bare bones of fatherhood, the ups and the downs, and helps fathers to feel heard, seen and appreciated this Father's Day.'

'The Dad Edit' editorial series was inspired by the positive customer response received from 'The Letter Project: To All Those Who Mum', published by Stockland earlier this year.

For customers who might be stuck for ideas this Father's Day, Stockland has also created a series of blog posts to help customers find a meaningful local gift for the father figure in their life.

The full content hub including all open letters, partnerships and gift guides can be found at stockland.com.au/dad.


Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 03:10:03 UTC
