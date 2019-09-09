Stockland : recognised as Global Leader in GRESB sustainability benchmark

Media release

Stockland, one of Australia's largest diversified real estate companies, has once again been recognised for its strong leadership in sustainability. Stockland was today named by GRESB as the Global Sector Leader for listed companies in the category Diversified - Retail/Office.

Mark Steinert, Managing Director and CEO at Stockland, said: 'We are proud to have been awarded Global Sector Leader status for the fourth year in a row, demonstrating our continued leadership in sustainability.

'Our sustainability strategy focuses on the opportunity to deliver shared value to all stakeholders and achieve our vision to be a great Australian property company that makes a valuable contribution to our communities and the country.

'Since 2006 we have reduced our carbon intensity by 57 per cent, saving $106 million in energy costs and invested over $33 million in solar power generation across 20 retail and logistics centres, putting our current capacity at 16.4 MW of solar power.

'We have 45 Green Star ratings across our Commercial Property portfolio and 27 Green Star Residential and Retirement Living assets.

'For over a decade Stockland has been committed to assessing and managing the physical and transition risks related to climate change for our assets, communities and customers. We are proud this has been recognised by the global benchmark GRESB,' said Mr Steinert.

GRESB is an investor-led survey, analysing and benchmarking Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data for over 1000 real estate companies globally, driving progress towards a more sustainable future for real estate and infrastructure assets.

Key focus areas of the survey include environmental performance indicators, human rights and supply chain, health and wellbeing, and climate and community resilience. The GRESB assessment provides standardised and validated data to more than 100 institutional investors, representing over USD $22 trillion in institutional capital.

Mark Steinert continued: 'As a real estate owner, manager and developer we believe we have both the opportunity and responsibility to create the right balance of social, environmental and commercial conditions for our community, customers and investors now and in the future.'

'Our sustainability strategy focuses on this opportunity to deliver shared value and helps us create vibrant and thriving retail town centres, workplace and logistics assets, residential and retirement living communities.' Mr Steinert said.

Stockland has been recognised by GRESB as:

The Global Sector Leader for listed companies in the category Diversified - Retail/Office beating 21 others globally;

Second in Asia-Pacific out of 21 Diversified - Retail/Office, listed and non-listed companies and funds; and

Sixth globally out of 100 Diversified - Retail/Office, listed and non-listed companies and funds.

This category includes Stockland's 35 retail town centres and 34 workplace and logistics assets.

Integrated Annual Report 2019

Stockland recently released its 2019 Integrated Annual Report, a document outlining how it creates value for all stakeholders. The Annual Report adopts the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Framework, communicating how Stockland's long-term value proposition is shaped by financial and non-financial results including how it future proofs the business against ESG risks.

