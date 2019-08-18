Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Stockland Corporation Ltd    SGP   AU000000SGP0

STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD

(SGP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockland : restocks Victorian pipeline with two additional sites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 10:32pm EDT
Media release

Stockland today announced two agreements to restock its Victorian pipeline - a townhome site adjacent to its existing Altona North project in Melbourne's inner west, and a 342 hectare land parcel in the Merrifield North Precinct Structure Plan area, in Melbourne's north.

In Altona North, Stockland has entered into an agreement with landowner Food Investments Ltd to develop approximately 210 townhomes adjacent to its current Altona North project, where an additional 286 homes will be developed as part of the area's Precinct 15 structure plan. The Precinct 15 plan will transform the former industrial zone into a mixed use community that will include homes, a town centre, almost five hectares of open space, community spaces, a commercial precinct and affordable housing.

Stockland CEO of Communities, Andrew Whitson said: 'This agreement with Food Investments Ltd takes our townhome exposure in Melbourne's growing inner-west to around 900, and extends our exposure to the Altona North area.

'Our national pipeline of townhomes now sits at more than 3,200, with approximately 1,300 in Victoria. Townhomes form part of our strategy to broaden the market reach of our Communities business and are making a meaningful profit contribution from FY19.'

As the current landowner, Food Investments Ltd will maintain a stake in the project, which will be developed and delivered by Stockland over the next 5-10 years, subject to planning approvals and market demand. The proposed plan also includes a future community centre and an approximate $1.5 million contribution towards affordable housing.

Stockland also announced that it has entered into a long-dated Project Delivery Agreement to develop 342 hectares of land in the Merrifield North Precinct Structure Plan area, in close proximity to Stockland's Cloverton community at Kalkallo. The agreement has been facilitated on capital efficient terms in a strategic growth area, which is currently unzoned and will undergo a rezoning process over the coming years.

Mr Whitson continued: 'The development of this additional land further strengthens our capacity to deliver affordable new homes in desirable locations as Melbourne continues to grow.'

ENDS

Notes to editors - Altona North site

Stockland is proposing to develop a range of 286 two, three and four bedroom townhomes on its existing 6.3 hectare Altona North site, with five per cent of homes to be dedicated to affordable housing.

The planned development fits within the Precinct 15 rezoning, which will create almost five hectares of green space including a three hectare central park, a community centre, local town centre and a commercial precinct.

The proposed $1.5 million (approx.) contribution towards affordable housing for this agreement is in addition to the $2 million contribution forecast as part of Stockland's existing Altona North project.

Subject to achieving the rezoning and development approvals, Stockland is planning to commence construction on its existing Altona North site in early 2020.

Notes to editors - Cloverton

Located in Kalkallo in Melbourne's North, Cloverton is one of Stockland's newest communities in Victoria and is Melbourne's largest masterplanned community, which will eventually be home to more than 30,000 people.

The masterplanned community will include regular home lots, townhomes and retirement living, plus a major activity centre including a regional shopping centre and train station, schools, childcare, community and recreation facilities and open space.


Disclaimer

Stockland Corporation Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 02:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
10:32pSTOCKLAND : restocks Victorian pipeline with two additional sites
PU
08/12STOCKLAND : Live and Learn Community Workshops bring centre to life in unique wa..
PU
08/11STOCKLAND : Reading is a secret power at Stockland Shellharbour this Book Week
PU
08/11STOCKLAND : partners with Mens Health to launch The Dad Edit Written by Dads for..
PU
08/09STOCKLAND : Maybrook Village encourages seniors to develop IT factor in Northern..
PU
08/06STOCKLAND : Cairns to welcome unique Asian dining precinct to the centre
PU
07/26STOCKLAND : Green Hills wins respected Development Excellence Award
PU
07/22STOCKLAND : Iconic NightQuarter Markets to find new home at Stockland Birtinya S..
PU
07/15STOCKLAND : First of its kind boutique taphouse coming soon to Stockland Birtiny..
PU
07/03STOCKLAND : Announces Capital Partnership at Aura
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 766 M
EBIT 2019 950 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 4 360 M
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,39x
EV / Sales2020 5,52x
Capitalization 10 554 M
Chart STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Stockland Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,13  AUD
Last Close Price 4,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,74%
Spread / Average Target -6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Steinert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas William Pockett Non-Executive Chairman
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
Robyn Elliott Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Barry Hugh Roxborough Neil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKLAND CORPORATION LTD26.14%7 137
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL23.68%30 095
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES18.26%28 481
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.28.35%20 548
INVITATION HOMES INC41.04%14 974
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY29.79%14 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group