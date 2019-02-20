Stockland : supports flood relief efforts in Townsville

Media release

Stockland has today donated $20,000 to assist recovery efforts in Northern Queensland following the devastating effects of recent floods in Townsville and surrounding areas.

The donation, made via Queensland Flooding campaign drive GIVIT, will help support the immediate and long-term needs of the affected community with all funds used to purchase essential items for those affected by the floods.

Mark Steinert, Managing Director and CEO at Stockland, said: 'Our thoughts are with all of our colleagues and customers in the Townsville area who are dealing with the aftermath of this horrible flood event.

'We know the people of Northern Queensland are highly resilient and it's great to see the local community coming together to help with clean-up and relief efforts.

'We have a long history of investment in the Townville region through our Shopping Centre and North Shore residential community, both impacted to different degrees in the floods.

'We are firmly committed to Townsville and are proud to lend a hand to help the local community get back on their feet.'

'I want to praise the efforts and coordination from government and emergency services during, and in the aftermath of this severe weather event and we're pleased to play our small part in the recovery effort,' Mr Steinert said.

Background

Stockland is Australia's largest diversified developer and has established the Stockland CARE Foundation to support national charities such as Red Kite and Touched by Olivia.

Stockland also directs much-needed funding towards local charities, environmental groups, sporting clubs, special interest groups and local disaster recovery efforts.

Stockland Townsville is the leading centre located in the geographic heart of Townsville and houses the region's only full-line Myer department store and full-line H&M. The retail precinct includes the Townsville and Nathan Street centres, featuring Woolworths and Big W in the main centre and and Coles and Kmart in the Nathan Street centre.

Stockland North Shore is a convenient neighbourhood shopping centre located within the North Shore residential community in Townsville. The centre includes a Woolworths as well as 13 specialty stores.