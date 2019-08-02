Log in
Stockmann Oyj : Publishing of Stockmann's Half year financial report for January–June 2019 2.08.2019

08/02/2019 | 06:50am EDT

STOCKMANN plc, Press release 2.8.2019 at 13:00 EET

Stockmann plc will publish the Half year financial report for January-June 2019 on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EET.

A press and analyst briefing will be held on 9 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EET in the Fazer À la Carte restaurant on the 8th floor of Stockmann's Helsinki city centre department store, Aleksanterinkatu 52 B. At the briefing, the Half year financial report will be presented by Executive Chairman Lauri Ratia and CFO Kai Laitinen, and the financial performance for the divisions by the directors of the divisions.

The event can be followed as a live webcast by this link or on the address stockmanngroup.com. The recording and presentation material are available on the company's website after the event.

Further information
Stockmann Media Desk
Mon-Fri 9-16 EET
tel. +358 50 389 0011
info@stockmann.com

STOCKMANN plc

Anna Bjarland
Head of Communications

Distribution:
Principal media

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
