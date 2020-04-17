Stockmann Oyj : Interim report for January–March 2020 will be published as an Interim Management Statement

Stockmann's Interim report for January-March 2020 will be published as an Interim Management Statement
STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the
Exchange 17.4.2020 at 11:00 EET
Stockmann plc will publish its Interim report for January-March 2020 as a
shorter Interim Management Statement. The publishing date and time will remain
the same, 30 April 2020 at 8:00. The reason for the change is the current Corona
virus situation and Stockmann plc's corporate restructuring proceedings
initiated on 8 April 2020 by the District Court of Helsinki.
Due to the public meeting restriction, the press and analyst briefing will be
held on 30 April 2020 at 10:00 as a live webcast, that can be followed by this
link (https://stockmann.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results/register) or on the address
stockmanngroup.com. (http://www.stockmanngroup.com/en/en) The recording and
presentation material are available on the company's website after the event.
