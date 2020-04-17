Stockmann Oyj : Interim report for January–March 2020 will be published as an Interim Management Statement

Stockmann's Interim report for January-March 2020 will be published as an Interim Management Statement

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 17.4.2020 at 11:00 EET Stockmann plc will publish its Interim report for January-March 2020 as a shorter Interim Management Statement. The publishing date and time will remain the same, 30 April 2020 at 8:00. The reason for the change is the current Corona virus situation and Stockmann plc's corporate restructuring proceedings initiated on 8 April 2020 by the District Court of Helsinki. Due to the public meeting restriction, the press and analyst briefing will be held on 30 April 2020 at 10:00 as a live webcast, that can be followed by this link (https://stockmann.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results/register) or on the address stockmanngroup.com. (http://www.stockmanngroup.com/en/en) The recording and presentation material are available on the company's website after the event. Further information: Jari Latvanen, CEO, tel. +358 9 121 5606 Pekka Vähähyyppä, CFO, puh. +358 9 121 3351 Henna Tuominen, Director, Communications, CSR and IR, tel. +358 50 5705080 www.stockmanngroup.com STOCKMANN plc Jari Latvanen CEO Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media