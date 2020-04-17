Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stockmann Oyj Abp    STCBV   FI0009000251

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

(STCBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stockmann Oyj : Interim report for January–March 2020 will be published as an Interim Management Statement 17.04.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:11am EDT

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange17.4.2020 at 11:00 EET

Stockmann plc will publish its Interim report for January-March 2020 as a shorter Interim Management Statement. The publishing date and time will remain the same, 30 April 2020 at 8:00. The reason for the change is the current Corona virus situation and Stockmann plc's corporate restructuring proceedings initiated on 8 April 2020 by the District Court of Helsinki.

Due to the public meeting restriction, the press and analyst briefing will be held on 30 April 2020 at 10:00 as a live webcast, that can be followed by this linkor on the address stockmanngroup.com.The recording and presentation material are available on the company's website after the event.

Further information:
Jari Latvanen, CEO, tel. +358 9 121 5606
Pekka Vähähyyppä, CFO, puh. +358 9 121 3351
Henna Tuominen, Director, Communications, CSR and IR, tel. +358 50 5705080

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Back

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
04:11aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Interim report for January–March 2020 will be published as..
PU
04:06aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Interim report for January–March 2020 will be published as..
PU
04:06aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Stockmannin tammi–maaliskuun 2020 osavuosikatsaus julkaist..
PU
04:06aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Stockmanns delårsrapport för januari–mars 2020 publiceras ..
PU
04:01aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Interim report for January-March 2020 will be published as an In..
AQ
04/08STOCKMANN OYJ : Helsingfors tingsrätt har beslutat att inleda företagssaneringsf..
PU
04/08HELSINGIN KÄRÄJÄOIKEUS ON PÄÄTTÄNYT : n yrityssaneerausmenettelyn aloittamisest..
PU
04/08STOCKMANN OYJ : The District Court of Helsinki has ruled to initiate corporate r..
PU
04/08STOCKMANN OYJ : The District Court of Helsinki has ruled to initiate corporate r..
AQ
04/07STOCKMANN OYJ : District Court of Helsinki has ruled a temporary prohibition of ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 797 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -62,4 M
Debt 2020 1 076 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,85x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,37x
Capitalization 77,9 M
Chart STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Stockmann Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40  €
Last Close Price 0,74  €
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Esko Latvanen Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Antero Ratia Chairman
Tove Westermarck Chief Operating Officer
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Kari Petteri Naulapää Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP-64.14%84
WESFARMERS LIMITED-0.26%26 791
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.4.16%14 081
FIVE BELOW, INC.-36.41%4 521
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.91%3 472
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-2.81%3 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group