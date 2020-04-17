Stockmann Oyj : Interim report for January–March 2020 will be published as an Interim Management Statement 17.04.2020

STOCKMANN plc, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange17.4.2020 at 11:00 EET

Stockmann plc will publish its Interim report for January-March 2020 as a shorter Interim Management Statement. The publishing date and time will remain the same, 30 April 2020 at 8:00. The reason for the change is the current Corona virus situation and Stockmann plc's corporate restructuring proceedings initiated on 8 April 2020 by the District Court of Helsinki.

Due to the public meeting restriction, the press and analyst briefing will be held on 30 April 2020 at 10:00 as a live webcast, that can be followed by this linkor on the address stockmanngroup.com.The recording and presentation material are available on the company's website after the event.

Jari Latvanen, CEO, tel. +358 9 121 5606

Pekka Vähähyyppä, CFO, puh. +358 9 121 3351

Henna Tuominen, Director, Communications, CSR and IR, tel. +358 50 5705080

