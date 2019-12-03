Stockmann Oyj : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market act 3.12.2019

STOCKMANN plc, Major shareholders announcements 3.12.2019 at 12:30 EET
Stockmann has been notified that HC Holding Oy Ab's (business identity code 2279939-4) holding in Stockmann plc's shares has decreased below 10 per cent in connection with a sale of shares on 3 December 2019.
1. Name of the target company: Stockmann plc
2. Date of the change in holdings: 3 December 2019
3. Exact share of Stockmann's share capital and votes after the transaction:
|
|
Number of
shares A+B
|
Percentage
of the shares
|
Percentage
of the voting rights
|
HC Holding Oy Ab
|
6 115 614
|
8.49
|
10.03
Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850
STOCKMANN plc
Jari Latvanen
CEO
