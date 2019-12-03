Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stockmann Oyj Abp    STCBV   FI0009000251

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

(STCBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockmann Oyj : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market act 3.12.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:13am EST

STOCKMANN plc, Major shareholders announcements 3.12.2019 at 12:30 EET

Stockmann has been notified that HC Holding Oy Ab's (business identity code 2279939-4) holding in Stockmann plc's shares has decreased below 10 per cent in connection with a sale of shares on 3 December 2019.

1. Name of the target company: Stockmann plc

2. Date of the change in holdings: 3 December 2019

3. Exact share of Stockmann's share capital and votes after the transaction:

Number of
shares A+B 		Percentage
of the shares 		Percentage
of the voting rights
HC Holding Oy Ab 6 115 614 8.49 10.03

Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Back

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 11:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
06:13aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10..
PU
05:31aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10..
AQ
11/26STOCKMANN OYJ : announces a successful solicitation of consents with respect to ..
PU
11/26STOCKMANN OYJ : announces a successful solicitation of consents with respect to ..
AQ
11/01STOCKMANN PLC : Notification of Manager's transactions – Svenska litteratu..
PU
11/01STOCKMANN PLC : Notification of Manager's transactions – Konstsamfundet r...
PU
11/01STOCKMANN PLC : Notification of Manager's transactions – Niemistö Kari 1.1..
PU
11/01STOCKMANN PLC : Notification of Manager's transactions - Svenska litteratursälls..
AQ
11/01STOCKMANN PLC : Notification of Manager's transactions - Konstsamfundet r.f.
AQ
11/01STOCKMANN PLC : Notification of Manager's transactions - Niemistö Kari
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 968 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -59,9 M
Debt 2019 1 099 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,51x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,63x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Stockmann Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50  €
Last Close Price 2,09  €
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Esko Latvanen Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Antero Ratia Chairman
Tove Westermarck Chief Operating Officer
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Kari Petteri Naulapää Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP8.71%177
WESFARMERS LIMITED31.41%32 747
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.98.51%16 207
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.57%6 938
FIVE BELOW, INC.17.94%6 718
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.27.21%5 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group