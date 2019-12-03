Stockmann Oyj : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market act 3.12.2019

STOCKMANN plc, Major shareholders announcements 3.12.2019 at 12:30 EET

Stockmann has been notified that HC Holding Oy Ab's (business identity code 2279939-4) holding in Stockmann plc's shares has decreased below 10 per cent in connection with a sale of shares on 3 December 2019.

1. Name of the target company: Stockmann plc

2. Date of the change in holdings: 3 December 2019

3. Exact share of Stockmann's share capital and votes after the transaction:

Number of

shares A+B Percentage

of the shares Percentage

of the voting rights HC Holding Oy Ab 6 115 614 8.49 10.03

Further information:

Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen

CEO

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

