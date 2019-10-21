Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stockmann Oyj Abp    STCBV   FI0009000251

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

(STCBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockmann Oyj : considers commencing a consent solicitation with respect to its EUR 85 million capital securities 21.10.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT

STOCKMANN plc, Inside Information 21.10.2019 at 12:00 EET

Stockmann plc (the 'Issuer' or 'Stockmann') considers soliciting consents from the holders (the 'Holders') of its outstanding EUR 85 million 7.750 per cent capital securities (ISIN: FI4000188776) (the 'Capital Securities') to approve certain amendments (the 'Request') to the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities (the 'Terms and Conditions') (the 'Consent Solicitation') and expects to commence the Consent Solicitation by way of a written procedure (the 'Written Procedure') upon or shortly after the publishing of its interim report, which is scheduled to be published on 30 October 2019.

On 9 August 2019, the Issuer announced that it is investigating strategic alternatives for the ownership of Lindex. In order to provide sufficient time for that process to complete and to enable in connection with or following such potential completion a more comprehensive refinancing of the indebtedness of the Group, if such refinancing is then desirable, the Issuer considers requesting the Holders' consent to postpone by 18 months the First Reset Date (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) as of which the interest rate applicable to the Capital Securities would otherwise be increased effectively by approximately 4.7 per cent and to agree to insert a new clause to give the Issuer the option to redeem the Capital Securities upon the occurrence of potential divestment of Lindex.

As compensation for all Holders, subject to the Request being approved by required majority of the Holders participating in the Written Procedure, the Issuer expects to offer to increase the Initial Fixed Interest Rate (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) from 7.750 per cent per annum up to 10.750 per cent per annum with effect from and including 31 January 2020. Further, as additional compensation for Holders voting to approve the Request, the Issuer expects to offer a fee of 0.50 per cent of each Holder's holdings of the Nominal Amount of the Capital Securities (the 'Fee') to those Holders from whom a valid voting instruction in favour of the Request is received by the applicable deadline and who have not validly revoked such voting instruction. Any payment of the Fee would be subject to the Request being approved by a requisite majority of the Holders participating in the Written Procedure.

Pursuant to the Terms and Conditions, quorum in respect of a Written Procedure in relation to the Request only exists if Holders representing not less than one-half (1/2) of the Adjusted Nominal Amount reply to the Request in the Written Procedure. The Request would be approved if at least three-fourths (3/4) of the votes cast in the Written Procedure consent to the Request. If a quorum were not reached in the Written Procedure, the Issuer could initiate a second Written Procedure regarding the Request. The nominal amount and the Adjusted Nominal Amount of the Capital Securities is currently EUR 85 million. The nominal amount of the Capital Securities may change in the future pursuant to the Terms and Conditions by way of further issues of Capital Securities.

The full details of the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation would be set out in a Consent Solicitation Memorandum, which would be available for the Holders upon request upon the formal commencement of the Consent Solicitation.

Further information:
Pekka Vähähyyppä, CFO, tel. +358 50 3890012

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

Back

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
05:46aSTOCKMANN OYJ : considers commencing a consent solicitation with respect to its ..
PU
05:01aSTOCKMANN OYJ : considers commencing a consent solicitation with respect to its ..
AQ
10/12STOCKMANN OYJ : (Second/ADD) About 50 employees of Stockmann department store ca..
AQ
10/08STOCKMANN OYJ : Group's comparison data for the new segment structure 8.10.2019
PU
10/08STOCKMANN OYJ : Group's comparison data for the new segment structure
AQ
09/04STOCKMANN OYJ : Members of Stockmann's shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
08/13STOCKMANN OYJ : Gasum - Renewing energy company Gasum strengthens its Management..
AQ
08/12STOCKMANN OYJ : Renewing energy company Gasum strengthens its Management Team - ..
AQ
08/09HKSCAN : Ex-CEO of HKScan Jari Latvanen to become CEO of Stockmann
AQ
08/09STOCKMANN OYJ : Finnish retailer Stockmann posts EUR 11.2 million operating loss..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 968 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -60,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,61x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,82x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 170 M
Chart STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Stockmann Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOCKMANN OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50  €
Last Close Price 2,17  €
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Esko Latvanen Chief Executive Officer
Lauri Antero Ratia Chairman
Tove Westermarck Chief Operating Officer
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Kari Petteri Naulapää Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP13.14%189
WESFARMERS LIMITED25.05%31 274
MAGAZINE LUIZA89.98%15 862
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.84%7 773
FIVE BELOW, INC.30.60%7 439
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-91.10%5 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group