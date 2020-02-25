Log in
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

(STCBV)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stockmann Oyj : financial statements and annual reporting 2019 published 25.02.2020

02/25/2020 | 10:35am EST

STOCKMANN plc, Annual Financial Report 25.2.2020 at 15:30EET

Stockmann's report by the Board of Directors, financial statements, Auditor's report and corporate governance statement for 2019 have been published as a part of Stockmann's annual reporting on the company's website at http://year2019.stockmanngroup.com/.

Stockmann's 2019 reporting consists of four reviews:
- Business Review 'Our year 2019', which includes an overview of business operations.
- Financial Review, which includes the consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statement, the report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report. The report by the Board of Directors also includes the non-financial reporting.
- Corporate Governance Review, which includes the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement.
- CSR Review, which presents the CSR results according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Guidelines.

The reviews are available in Finnish, Swedish and English.

The Financial Review and the corporate governance statement are available as appendixes to this announcement as pdf files.

Further information:
Anna Bjarland, Head of Communications, tel. +358 9 121 3194

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Corporate Governance 2019.pdf
Financial Review 2019.pdf

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 15:34:08 UTC
