Stockmann Oyj : financial statements and annual reporting 2019 published 25.02.2020

STOCKMANN plc, Annual Financial Report 25.2.2020 at 15:30 EET

Stockmann's report by the Board of Directors, financial statements, Auditor's report and corporate governance statement for 2019 have been published as a part of Stockmann's annual reporting on the company's website at http://year2019.stockmanngroup.com/.

Stockmann's 2019 reporting consists of four reviews:

- Business Review 'Our year 2019', which includes an overview of business operations.

- Financial Review, which includes the consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statement, the report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report. The report by the Board of Directors also includes the non-financial reporting.

- Corporate Governance Review, which includes the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement.

- CSR Review, which presents the CSR results according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Guidelines.

The reviews are available in Finnish, Swedish and English.

The Financial Review and the corporate governance statement are available as appendixes to this announcement as pdf files.

Further information:

Anna Bjarland, Head of Communications, tel. +358 9 121 3194

www.stockmanngroup.com

