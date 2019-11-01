Stockmann plc: Notification of Manager's transactions – Konstsamfundet r.f. 1.11.2019

STOCKMANN plc, Manager's transactions 1.11.2019 at 14:00 EET

Stockmann plc has been notified of the following Manager's transactions:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Föreningen Konstsamfundet r.f.

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björkman, Stefan

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Stockmann Abp

LEI: 743700IFQI6W89M1IY95

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700IFQI6W89M1IY95_20191101104543_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-10-31

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000188776

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 100,000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 100,000 EUR

Further information:

Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen

CEO

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

