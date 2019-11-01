Stockmann plc: Notification of Manager's transactions – Konstsamfundet r.f. 1.11.2019

STOCKMANN plc, Manager's transactions 1.11.2019 at 14:00 EET
Stockmann plc has been notified of the following Manager's transactions:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Föreningen Konstsamfundet r.f.
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björkman, Stefan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Stockmann Abp
LEI: 743700IFQI6W89M1IY95
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700IFQI6W89M1IY95_20191101104543_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-10-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000188776
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 100,000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 100,000 EUR
Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850
www.stockmanngroup.com
STOCKMANN plc
Jari Latvanen
CEO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
Disclaimer
Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:37:09 UTC