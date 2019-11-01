Log in
Stockmann plc: Notification of Manager's transactions – Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland rf 1.11.2019

11/01/2019 | 08:38am EDT

STOCKMANN plc, Manager's transactions 1.11.2019 at 14:00 EET

Stockmann plc has been notified of the following Manager's transactions:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland rf
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wallgren, Dag
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Stockmann Abp
LEI: 743700IFQI6W89M1IY95

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700IFQI6W89M1IY95_20191101101656_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-10-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000188776
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 100,000 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 100,000 EUR

Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Back

Disclaimer

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:37:09 UTC
