Sona Announces Data Partnership for Covid-19 Rapid Screening Test

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2020) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) has announced a partnership with UK-based medical technology company Bond Digital Health (Bond) to add data capture and analysis to its coronavirus (Covid-19) rapid screening test currently in development.

This data partnership will allow test result data to be collected through either a reader system or mobile app before being securely stored in the cloud. The data can be accessed and analysed on an analytics dashboard, providing feedback on:

The total number of tests administered

Positive and negative results

Geolocation of where tests are administered

Demographic information of patients (when input)

When fully deployed, the captured data could ultimately allow the spread of the outbreak to be monitored, with increasing or decreasing trends mapped in real time.

Bond, based in Cardiff in the United Kingdom, offers the only known proprietary digital data capture and analysis services specifically for lateral flow devices. Bond's data platform offers industry leading data security and is fully compliant with all relevant regulations, making Bond a key partner for this project.

Sona Nanotech CEO Darren Rowles said, "Adding Bond alongside Native Antigen to the consortium developing the Covid-19 rapid response test will significantly improve the value and functionality of the test for the medical community, helping authorities detect, manage and control the spread of this outbreak."

Phil Groom, Commercial Director of Bond Digital Health, said, "The Covid-19 outbreak demonstrates the urgent global need for digitally connected, data-driven rapid diagnostic test systems. Sona Nanotech's proprietary nanotechnology has already demonstrated exceptional levels of sensitivity in tests compared to other commercially available particles. This, combined with the team's expertise and experience in the lateral flow market, makes Sona the perfect company to drive this project forward. We are proud to be partnering with Sona Nanotech on such a crucial project."

Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China at the end of December. Sona expects to provide continuing updates on its Covid-19 rapid test development in the near term.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech Inc. is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed two proprietary methods for the manufacture of rod-shaped gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technology for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market.

Sona's gold nanorod particles are CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, pending the approval of various regulatory boards including Health Canada and the FDA.

Sona is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange existing under the laws of Nova Scotia, with its operations in Nova Scotia.

About Bond Digital Health

Based in Cardiff, Wales, UK, Bond Digital Health Ltd is the only company in the world offering bespoke digital products and services specifically for lateral flow devices. Bond is digitising an entire industry and helping with global efforts to decentralise health testing. Bond has developed a white label digital platform for lateral flow technologies, called Transform™. Featuring app development, cloud data management and real-time analytics dashboard, Transform™ offers secure cloud connectivity and is fully regulated and compliant with medical device software regulations.

