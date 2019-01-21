Log in
STOCKPORT EXPLORATION INC    SPT

STOCKPORT EXPLORATION INC (SPT)
Sona Nanotech Grants Options

01/21/2019 | 08:25am EST

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2019) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 1,410,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") of which 850,000 have been granted to Directors and Officers. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.35 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Sona Nanotech Inc.
Rob Randall
Chief Financial Officer
(902) 442-7187


© Newsfilecorp 2019
