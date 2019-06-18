Stockwalk : Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company that is pioneering a
new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely
upregulating protein expression, today announced the pricing of its
initial public offering of 7,891,110 shares of its common stock at a
price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being
offered by Stoke. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq
Global Select Market on June 19, 2019 under the symbol “STOK.” The
offering is expected to close on June 21, 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before
deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering
expenses payable by Stoke, are expected to be approximately $142.0
million. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option
to purchase up to an additional 1,183,666 shares of common stock.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the
offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on June
18, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A
copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available,
may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge
Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by
emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
from Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New
York 11717, or by telephone: (631) 592-5973, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com;
or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, or by
telephone: (800) 221-1037, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics is a
biotechnology company that is pioneering a new way to treat the
underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating
protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels.
Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target
the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which
the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that
fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which
loss of approximately 50 percent of normal protein expression causes
disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. Stoke was
launched with investments by Apple Tree Partners. Stoke is headquartered
in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618006072/en/