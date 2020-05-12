Poster: Antisense oligonucleotide mediated increase of OPA1 expression using TANGO technology for treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy
Antisense oligonucleotide mediated increase of OPA1 expression using TANGO technology
for treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy
Aditya Venkatesh1, Zhiyu Li2, Syed Ali1, Anne Christiansen1, Kian Huat Lim1, Jacob Kach1, Robert B. Hufnagel2, Jeffrey H. Hoger1, Isabel Aznarez1, Gene Liau1
1Stoke Therapeutics, Bedford, MA, 2Medical Genetics and Ophthalmic Genomics Unit, National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
Background
Autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA) is one of the most commonly
Specific ASOs reduce non-productive splicing
and increase productive OPA1mRNA levels in vitro
Rabbit surrogate ASO decreases non-productive splicing and increases OPA1
expression in wild-type rabbit retinae following intravitreal injection
diagnosed optic neuropathies. This optic nerve disease is associated with structural and functional mitochondrial deficits that lead to degeneration of the retinal ganglion cells and progressive, irreversible loss of vision. A majority of ADOA patients carry mutations in OPA1and most mutations lead to haploinsufficiency (Lenaers G. et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2012). OPA1encodes a mitochondrial GTPase with a critical role in mitochondrial fusion, ATP synthesis and apoptosis. Currently, there is no approved disease-modifying treatment for ADOA patients. Here, we employ TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output), a novel therapeutic approach, that uses antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), to increase the endogenous expression of OPA1.
Figure 1:Mechanism of TANGO:
TANGO reduces non-productive messenger RNAs (mRNA), which are normally targeted for degradation by
A.
Figure 4. For in vitroscreening, ASOs were transfected at 80nM dose into HEK293 cells using Lipofectamine RNAiMax as a transfection agent. For effect on NMD exon, cells were treated with CHX (50ug/mL, 3 hrs.) 21 hours after transfection. RNA was isolated and used for RT-PCR (Panel A with quantification in Panel B). For OPA1mRNA expression, non-
A. Study Design
Dose
Final conc.
Dose
Group
N
Treatment
expected in
volume
(ug/eye)
Day 1
vitreous* (uM)
(uL/eye)
Single intravitreal injection of
1
3
Vehicle (PBS)
NA
N/A
2
3
NT ASO
110
12
vehicle/ASO (n=3/group)
3
3
Test ASO -
39
4
30
Female NZW rabbits
Low Dose
Day 16
4
3
Test ASO -
116
12
High Dose
Euthanize animals and collect retinal tissue
B.Non-productiveOPA1mRNA
C.
Vehicle (PBS)
NT ASO
Test ASO
Test ASO
Non-productiveOPA1mRNA
12uM
4uM
12uM
25
U499
U514
U516
U501
U505
U524
U517
U518
U520
U503
U513
U521
inclusionexon%NMD
proteinOPA1Relative actin-tonormalizedβ
OD OS
OD OS
OD OS OD OS
OD OS
OD OS
OD OS
OD OS
OD OS
OD OS
OD OS OD OS
20
*
15
A
X
B
10
*
A
B
5
0
e
M
4uM
M
OPA1 protein
cl
1
u
12u
hi
2
Ve
O
SO
SO
S
A
OPA1
A
A
C
l
Test
Test
r
t
β-actin
Dose and
Matrices
regimen
collected (OU)
Retinae split
along the
IVT OU
nasal-temporal
on Day 1
axes, temporal
half used for
RNA, nasal for
protein
OPA1 protein
1.4*
1.2
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
le
M
M
uM
ic
u
4u
h
2
O
2
e
O
1
O
1
V
S
S
A
S
A
t
A
l
T
s
Test
C
tr
e
nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) as shown in Figure 1. In turn, TANGO increases productive mRNA and protein. TANGO specifically increases expression of canonical target mRNA and full-length protein, only in tissues with endogenous gene expression. As these events are
cycloheximide treated cells were used for Taqman qPCR and mRNA expression of OPA1was normalized to RPL32.Red arrows highlight ASOs that reducenon-productivesplicing and increaseOPA1mRNA expression by at least 20%. Among these,ASO-14produces the most increase inOPA1mRNA (30%)
ASO-14 decreases non-productiveOPA1mRNA and increases OPA1
expression in a dose-dependent manner in vitro
Figure 7. Rabbits were used as a surrogate for initial in vivoproof of concept studies to test if our ASO can increase OPA1 expression in the retina following intravitreal injection. Female New Zealand White (NZW) adult rabbits were injected with either vehicle, non-targeting (NT) or test ASO, and animals were euthanized after 15 days to obtain retinal tissue. Panel A outlines the study design while Panels B and C depict impact on NMD exon and OPA1 expression (*P<0.05 by one-way ANOVA compared to Vehicle group). Data show that following intravitreal injection in the rabbit eye, our test
ASO reduces non-productiveOPA1mRNA and increases OPA1 expression in retinal tissue.
naturally-occurring, TANGO can upregulate the wild-type alleles in the context of autosomal dominant haploinsufficiency diseases such as ADOA.
Additionally, TANGO offers the following advantages for treating ocular diseases:
Intravitreal injection of ASOs permits diffusion throughout the eye, including retinal neurons
Long-termefficacy (>1 year in mouse retina) after single intravitreal injection (Kach et al, ARVO Poster Presentation May 2019)
No specialized formulation or encapsulation required for ASO therapy
Potential to target large genes not amenable toAAV-based gene therapy
*Final concentration in the vitreous calculated assuming vitreal volume in the rabbit as 1.5mL
Conclusions
We have validated TANGO as a novel therapeutic approach to address ADOA caused by OPA1haploinsufficiency
✓We identified ASOs that reduce non-productiveOPA1splicing, increase productive OPA1mRNA, and increase OPA1 protein levels
✓ASO-14 increased OPA1 protein up to ~75% of wild-type levels in OPA1+/-HEK293 cells
✓The rabbit surrogate ASO increased OPA1 protein in vivoin wild-type
OPA1non-productive splicing event identification and validation
A.
B.
Cycloheximide
DMSO10ug/mL
50ug/mL
productive mRNA
protein
A X B
Exon A
Exon X
Exon B
*PTC
Non-productive mRNA
proteinX
A B
Figure 5. HEK293 cells were transfected with different doses ofASO-14ornon-targeting(NT) ASO. RNA was isolated 24 hours after transfection and analyzed for impact onnon-productiveOPA1mRNA (Panel A) and OPA1 mRNA expression (Panel B) similar to Figure 4. For protein analysis, cells were lysed with RIPA buffer 48 hours after transfection and western blots were probed with antibodies targeting OPA1 andβ-actin(Panel C). Multiple bands correspond to different isoforms of OPA1. Data represent average of three independent experiments (*P<0.05 byone-wayANOVA compared to "No ASO" group). NT ASO targets unrelated gene.
ASO-14 increases OPA1 expression in an OPA1haploinsufficient
(OPA1+/-) cell line
rabbit retinae and was well tolerated for up to 15 days after intravitreal injection
✓The approach allows us to leverage the wild-type allele and can be used to potentially treat ADOA in a mutation-independent manner
Ongoing work
HEK293 cells
Figure 2. Novel NMD exon inclusion event (Exon X) identified in theOPA1gene which leads to the introduction of a premature termination codon (PTC) resulting in anon-productivemRNA transcript degraded bynon-sensemediated decay (NMD) (Panel A). As NMD is atranslation-dependentprocess, the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX) was used to evaluate the true abundance of the event. Panel B shows an increase inOPA1transcripts containing the NMD exon in HEK293 cells with increasing CHX dose. Other ocular cell lines also validated for the presence of the NMD exon(ARPE-19,Y79).
OPA1NMD event is conserved in the primate and rabbit eye
A. Characterization of OPA1+/-HEK293 cell line
mRNARelativeOpa1expression
OPA1+/+OPA1+/-
OPA1Relativeprotein normalizedto β-tubulin
1.2
OPA1+/+OPA1+/-
1.2
OPA1 mRNA
OPA1 protein
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.8
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.0
Figure 6. OPA1 haploinsufficient (OPA1+/-)HEK293 cells were generated usingCRISPR-Cas9gene editing. Similar to ADOA patient cells,OPA1+/-HEK293 cells show approximately 50% mRNA and protein levels of that observed inOPA1+/+cells (Panel A).OPA1+/-HEK293 cells were transfected with different doses ofASO-14,total protein was isolated 72 hours after transfection. Western blots were probed with antibodies targeting OPA1 andβ-tubulin(Panel B, quantification in Panel C). Data represent average of two independent experiments (*P<0.05 byone-wayANOVA compared to "No ASO" group).ASO-14 increases OPA1 protein levels in OPA1+/-
HEK293 cells by 50%, which translates to 75% of wild-type levels.
Our ongoing work focuses on the following areas:
Development ofin vitroassays to assess mitochondria function upon ASO treatment ▪High resolution imaging to characterize mitochondrial morphology ▪Mitochondrial bioenergetics assays to measure function
Development of additionalOPA1+/-in vitrosystems
P93
P942
30
Figure 3: RT-PCR data from posterior segment of eye of
(3 months)
(2.6yrs)
inclusion
25
Chlorocebus sabaeus(green monkey) with accompanying
A X B
years of age (N=1/age). Data represents average of OD and
OD OS
OD OS
quantification of NMD exon abundance at 3 months and 2.6
20
exon
15
OS values for each animal. OD: oculus dextrus (right eye); OS:
%NMD
10
oculus sinister (left eye); P: post-natal day
5
NMD event also conserved in the rabbit retina (See Figure 7,
A
B
0
P93 P942
Panels B and C).
Abundance of event is likely to be higher in vivo, given that NMD is presumed active in the tissue
Effect of ASO-14 on OPA1 protein in OPA1+/-HEK293 line
