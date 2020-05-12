Poster: Antisense oligonucleotide mediated increase of OPA1 expression using TANGO technology for treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy

diagnosed optic neuropathies. This optic nerve disease is associated with structural and functional mitochondrial deficits that lead to degeneration of the retinal ganglion cells and progressive, irreversible loss of vision. A majority of ADOA patients carry mutations in OPA1and most mutations lead to haploinsufficiency (Lenaers G. et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2012). OPA1encodes a mitochondrial GTPase with a critical role in mitochondrial fusion, ATP synthesis and apoptosis. Currently, there is no approved disease-modifying treatment for ADOA patients. Here, we employ TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output), a novel therapeutic approach, that uses antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), to increase the endogenous expression of OPA1.

Figure 1:Mechanism of TANGO:

TANGO reduces non-productive messenger RNAs (mRNA), which are normally targeted for degradation by