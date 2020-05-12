Log in
Poster: Antisense oligonucleotide mediated increase of OPA1 expression using TANGO technology for treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy

05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Antisense oligonucleotide mediated increase of OPA1 expression using TANGO technology

for treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy

Aditya Venkatesh1, Zhiyu Li2, Syed Ali1, Anne Christiansen1, Kian Huat Lim1, Jacob Kach1, Robert B. Hufnagel2, Jeffrey H. Hoger1, Isabel Aznarez1, Gene Liau1

1Stoke Therapeutics, Bedford, MA, 2Medical Genetics and Ophthalmic Genomics Unit, National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD

Background

Autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA) is one of the most commonly

Specific ASOs reduce non-productive splicing

and increase productive OPA1mRNA levels in vitro

Rabbit surrogate ASO decreases non-productive splicing and increases OPA1

expression in wild-type rabbit retinae following intravitreal injection

diagnosed optic neuropathies. This optic nerve disease is associated with structural and functional mitochondrial deficits that lead to degeneration of the retinal ganglion cells and progressive, irreversible loss of vision. A majority of ADOA patients carry mutations in OPA1and most mutations lead to haploinsufficiency (Lenaers G. et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2012). OPA1encodes a mitochondrial GTPase with a critical role in mitochondrial fusion, ATP synthesis and apoptosis. Currently, there is no approved disease-modifying treatment for ADOA patients. Here, we employ TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output), a novel therapeutic approach, that uses antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), to increase the endogenous expression of OPA1.

Figure 1:Mechanism of TANGO:

TANGO reduces non-productive messenger RNAs (mRNA), which are normally targeted for degradation by

A.

RT-PCR for non-productiveOPA1mRNA

No ASO

ASO1-

ASO2-

ASO3-

ASO4-

ASO5-

ASO6-

ASO7-

ASO8-

ASO9-

ASO10-

ASO11-

ASO12-

ASO13-

ASO14-

ASO15-

ASO16-

ASO17-

ASO18-

A X B

A B

B.

Non-productiveOPA1mRNA Quantification

C.

Productive OPA1mRNA - Taqman qPCR

%NMD exon inclusion

16

Relative OPA1mRNA expression

1.4

14

1.2

12

1.0

10

0.8

8

6

0.6

4

0.4

2

0.2

0

0.0

O

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

3

14

15

6

17

18

O

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

0

1

2

13

14

15

16

7

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

1

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

S

O

O

O

O

O

O

SO SO

AS

O

O

O

O

O

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

S

S

SO

S

S

SO

O

O

O

O

O

S

S

O

O

O

O

O

O

O

o

A

A

AS

AS

AS

AS

ASO A

A

S

S

S

SO SO

No

A

A

A

A

ASO A

ASO A

AS

AS

ASO

AS

S

ASO ASO

S

ASO

S

AS

AS

AS

AS

N

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

Figure 4. For in vitroscreening, ASOs were transfected at 80nM dose into HEK293 cells using Lipofectamine RNAiMax as a transfection agent. For effect on NMD exon, cells were treated with CHX (50ug/mL, 3 hrs.) 21 hours after transfection. RNA was isolated and used for RT-PCR (Panel A with quantification in Panel B). For OPA1mRNA expression, non-

A. Study Design

Dose

Final conc.

Dose

Group

N

Treatment

expected in

volume

(ug/eye)

Day 1

vitreous* (uM)

(uL/eye)

Single intravitreal injection of

1

3

Vehicle (PBS)

NA

N/A

2

3

NT ASO

110

12

vehicle/ASO (n=3/group)

3

3

Test ASO -

39

4

30

Female NZW rabbits

Low Dose

Day 16

4

3

Test ASO -

116

12

High Dose

Euthanize animals and collect retinal tissue

B.Non-productiveOPA1mRNA

C.

Vehicle (PBS)

NT ASO

Test ASO

Test ASO

Non-productiveOPA1mRNA

12uM

4uM

12uM

25

U499

U514

U516

U501

U505

U524

U517

U518

U520

U503

U513

U521

inclusionexon%NMD

proteinOPA1Relative actin-tonormalizedβ

OD OS

OD OS

OD OS OD OS

OD OS

OD OS

OD OS

OD OS

OD OS

OD OS

OD OS OD OS

20

*

15

A

X

B

10

*

A

B

5

0

e

M

4uM

M

OPA1 protein

cl

1

u

12u

hi

2

Ve

O

SO

SO

S

A

OPA1

A

A

C

l

Test

Test

r

t

β-actin

Dose and

Matrices

regimen

collected (OU)

Retinae split

along the

IVT OU

nasal-temporal

on Day 1

axes, temporal

half used for

RNA, nasal for

protein

OPA1 protein

1.4*

1.2

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.0

le

M

M

uM

ic

u

4u

h

2

O

2

e

O

1

O

1

V

S

S

A

S

A

t

A

l

T

s

Test

C

tr

e

nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) as shown in Figure 1. In turn, TANGO increases productive mRNA and protein. TANGO specifically increases expression of canonical target mRNA and full-length protein, only in tissues with endogenous gene expression. As these events are

cycloheximide treated cells were used for Taqman qPCR and mRNA expression of OPA1was normalized to RPL32.Red arrows highlight ASOs that reducenon-productivesplicing and increaseOPA1mRNA expression by at least 20%. Among these,ASO-14produces the most increase inOPA1mRNA (30%)

ASO-14 decreases non-productiveOPA1mRNA and increases OPA1

expression in a dose-dependent manner in vitro

Figure 7. Rabbits were used as a surrogate for initial in vivoproof of concept studies to test if our ASO can increase OPA1 expression in the retina following intravitreal injection. Female New Zealand White (NZW) adult rabbits were injected with either vehicle, non-targeting (NT) or test ASO, and animals were euthanized after 15 days to obtain retinal tissue. Panel A outlines the study design while Panels B and C depict impact on NMD exon and OPA1 expression (*P<0.05 by one-way ANOVA compared to Vehicle group). Data show that following intravitreal injection in the rabbit eye, our test

ASO reduces non-productiveOPA1mRNA and increases OPA1 expression in retinal tissue.

OD: oculus dextrus (right eye); OS: oculus sinister (left eye); OU: oculus uterque (both eyes)

naturally-occurring, TANGO can upregulate the wild-type alleles in the context of autosomal dominant haploinsufficiency diseases such as ADOA.

Additionally, TANGO offers the following advantages for treating ocular diseases:

  • Intravitreal injection of ASOs permits diffusion throughout the eye, including retinal neurons
  • Long-termefficacy (>1 year in mouse retina) after single intravitreal injection (Kach et al, ARVO Poster Presentation May 2019)
  • No specialized formulation or encapsulation required for ASO therapy
  • Potential to target large genes not amenable toAAV-based gene therapy

%NMD exon inclusion

A.Non-productiveOPA1mRNA

25

20 *

15

10

*

5

*

0

O

M

M

M

M

M

nM

AS

n

n

0n

1n

n

1

5

5

0

o

2

2

N

NT ASO

ASO-14

B.

Productive OPA1mRNA

normalizedto β-actin

C.

OPA1 protein

mRNAOPA1Relativeexpression

1.4

OPA1Relativeprotein

1.4

*

1.2

*

1.2

1.0

1.0

0.8

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

O

M

M

M

1nM

M

M

O

nM

M

nM

M

M

M

A

5

0

5

0

1n

S

n

n

n

n

S

n

1n

n

n

A

1

5

20

5

0

2

2

o

2

o

N

N

NT ASO

ASO-14

NT ASO

ASO-14

A X B

OPA1

A B

β-actin

*Final concentration in the vitreous calculated assuming vitreal volume in the rabbit as 1.5mL

Conclusions

We have validated TANGO as a novel therapeutic approach to address ADOA caused by OPA1haploinsufficiency

We identified ASOs that reduce non-productiveOPA1splicing, increase productive OPA1mRNA, and increase OPA1 protein levels

ASO-14 increased OPA1 protein up to ~75% of wild-type levels in OPA1+/-HEK293 cells

The rabbit surrogate ASO increased OPA1 protein in vivoin wild-type

OPA1non-productive splicing event identification and validation

A.

B.

Cycloheximide

DMSO10ug/mL

50ug/mL

productive mRNA

protein

A X B

Exon A

Exon X

Exon B

*PTC

Non-productive mRNA

proteinX

A B

Figure 5. HEK293 cells were transfected with different doses ofASO-14ornon-targeting(NT) ASO. RNA was isolated 24 hours after transfection and analyzed for impact onnon-productiveOPA1mRNA (Panel A) and OPA1 mRNA expression (Panel B) similar to Figure 4. For protein analysis, cells were lysed with RIPA buffer 48 hours after transfection and western blots were probed with antibodies targeting OPA1 andβ-actin(Panel C). Multiple bands correspond to different isoforms of OPA1. Data represent average of three independent experiments (*P<0.05 byone-wayANOVA compared to "No ASO" group). NT ASO targets unrelated gene.

ASO-14 increases OPA1 expression in an OPA1haploinsufficient

(OPA1+/-) cell line

rabbit retinae and was well tolerated for up to 15 days after intravitreal injection

The approach allows us to leverage the wild-type allele and can be used to potentially treat ADOA in a mutation-independent manner

Ongoing work

HEK293 cells

Figure 2. Novel NMD exon inclusion event (Exon X) identified in theOPA1gene which leads to the introduction of a premature termination codon (PTC) resulting in anon-productivemRNA transcript degraded bynon-sensemediated decay (NMD) (Panel A). As NMD is atranslation-dependentprocess, the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX) was used to evaluate the true abundance of the event. Panel B shows an increase inOPA1transcripts containing the NMD exon in HEK293 cells with increasing CHX dose. Other ocular cell lines also validated for the presence of the NMD exon(ARPE-19,Y79).

OPA1NMD event is conserved in the primate and rabbit eye

A. Characterization of OPA1+/-HEK293 cell line

mRNARelativeOpa1expression

OPA1+/+OPA1+/-

OPA1Relativeprotein normalizedto β-tubulin

1.2

OPA1+/+OPA1+/-

1.2

OPA1 mRNA

OPA1 protein

1.0

1.0

0.8

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

Figure 6. OPA1 haploinsufficient (OPA1+/-)HEK293 cells were generated usingCRISPR-Cas9gene editing. Similar to ADOA patient cells,OPA1+/-HEK293 cells show approximately 50% mRNA and protein levels of that observed inOPA1+/+cells (Panel A).OPA1+/-HEK293 cells were transfected with different doses ofASO-14,total protein was isolated 72 hours after transfection. Western blots were probed with antibodies targeting OPA1 andβ-tubulin(Panel B, quantification in Panel C). Data represent average of two independent experiments (*P<0.05 byone-wayANOVA compared to "No ASO" group).ASO-14 increases OPA1 protein levels in OPA1+/-

HEK293 cells by 50%, which translates to 75% of wild-type levels.

Our ongoing work focuses on the following areas:

  1. Development ofin vitroassays to assess mitochondria function upon ASO treatment
    High resolution imaging to characterize mitochondrial morphology Mitochondrial bioenergetics assays to measure function
  2. Development of additionalOPA1+/-in vitrosystems

P93

P942

30

Figure 3: RT-PCR data from posterior segment of eye of

(3 months)

(2.6yrs)

inclusion

25

Chlorocebus sabaeus(green monkey) with accompanying

A X B

years of age (N=1/age). Data represents average of OD and

OD OS

OD OS

quantification of NMD exon abundance at 3 months and 2.6

20

exon

15

OS values for each animal. OD: oculus dextrus (right eye); OS:

%NMD

10

oculus sinister (left eye); P: post-natal day

5

NMD event also conserved in the rabbit retina (See Figure 7,

A

B

0

P93 P942

Panels B and C).

Abundance of event is likely to be higher in vivo, given that NMD is presumed active in the tissue

Effect of ASO-14 on OPA1 protein in OPA1+/-HEK293 line

1.8

B.

C.

tubulin-βtonormalized

*

*

1.6

*

OPA1+/-

proteinOPA1Relative

1.4

ASO-14

1.2

1.0

No ASO

1nM

10nM

20nM

40nM

80nM

0.8

OPA1

0.6

0.4

0.2

β-tubulin

0.0

0

1

10

20

40

80

ASO-14 (nM)

  • ADOA patient fibroblast lines
  • Retinal ganglion cells differentiated fromOPA1+/-iPSCs

Disclosures

AV, SA, AC, KHL, JK, JH, IA and GL are employees and hold equity in Stoke Therapeutics; ZL and RH received financial support from Stoke Therapeutics

Disclaimer

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:09:13 UTC
