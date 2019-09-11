Log in
STOKE THERAPEUTICS INC

(STOK)
Stoke Therapeutics : Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

09/11/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes effective September 20, 2019. Stoke’s addition is based on FTSE Russell’s quarterly update.

The Russell 3000 index includes the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth- and value-style indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, which determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for passive funds and investment products and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels. Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which loss of approximately 50% of normal protein expression causes disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.


© Business Wire 2019
