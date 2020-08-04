Log in
Stoke Therapeutics : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

08/04/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that members of management will present at three upcoming investor conferences in August:

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels. Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which loss of approximately 50% of normal protein expression causes disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. The company’s lead investigational new medicine is STK-001, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.


© Business Wire 2020
