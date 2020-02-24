Log in
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

02/24/2020 | 05:44pm EST

LONDON, February 24, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2019 of $0.25 per Common Share, payable on May 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2020. In accordance with the normal settlement practice, the shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 23, 2020.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 16, 2020 in Bermuda. If approved, this will bring the full dividend for 2019 up to $0.50 per Common Share.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com  

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’)  is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
