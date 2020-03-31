Log in
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/31/2020

LONDON, March 31, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting have been sent to shareholders of record at close of business on March 18, 2020, who will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Tuesday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.  Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway, not later than April 7, 2020 15:00 hours Central European Time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated uncertainty with normal mail operations, shareholders are urged to email scanned copies of their proxies to vote@dnb.no before the deadline noted above.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com  
  

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 131 M
EBIT 2020 219 M
Net income 2020 98,8 M
Debt 2020 2 167 M
Yield 2020 9,15%
P/E ratio 2020 4,68x
P/E ratio 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 472 M
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Peter Koenders Chief Information Officer
Jacob B. Stolt-Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED-34.21%442
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-39.63%16 419
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.25%12 721
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.49%6 078
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-0.54%4 068
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-3.92%2 456
