Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LONDON, March 31, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting have been sent to shareholders of record at close of business on March 18, 2020, who will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Tuesday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway, not later than April 7, 2020 15:00 hours Central European Time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated uncertainty with normal mail operations, shareholders are urged to email scanned copies of their proxies to vote@dnb.no before the deadline noted above.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com



About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

