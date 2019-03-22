Log in
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Material for 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

0
03/22/2019

LONDON, March 22, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today distributed materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting, as attached, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2019, who will be entitled to vote at the meeting.


The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.  Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway, not later than April 11, 2019 12:00 hours Central European Time.


For additional information please contact: 

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com


About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

