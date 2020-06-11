Log in
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Second Quarter 2020

06/11/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the "Company"), an SEC registered closed-end management investment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.38 per share for the second quarter 2020. The distribution will be payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 19, 2020.

Disclosures

A portion of the Company’s distributions may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Company. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BANX.”  Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.  StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.  To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements based on current management expectations involving substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.  Actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statement, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the volume of sales and purchases of shares of common stock, the continuation of investment advisory, administrative and service contracts, and other risks discussed from time to time in StoneCastle Financial’s filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Julie Muraco                                                       

212-468-5441

Source:  StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
