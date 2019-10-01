Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  StoneCastle Financial Corp.    BANX

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.

(BANX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ:BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 30, 2019 to discuss the Company’s financial results and investment performance and provide its current views on the community banking market. The call will be hosted by Joshua Siegel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Shilowitz, President, and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 30, 2019 through midnight (Eastern Time) on November 13, 2019. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 13694592.  The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
347-887-0324

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP
05:20pStoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Confer..
GL
09/11StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share fo..
GL
08/08STONECASTLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08/08STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/06STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference C..
PU
07/17StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Confe..
GL
06/06StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share fo..
GL
05/03STONECASTLE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : to Host First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Ca..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 12,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,44x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,67  $
Last Close Price 22,03  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.14.82%145
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.61%7 952
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 421
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.97%3 023
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.14.25%2 496
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED18.65%2 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group