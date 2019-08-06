StoneCastle Financial : to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ:BANX) ('StoneCastle Financial' or the 'Company'), today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 8, 2019 to discuss the Company's financial results and investment performance and provide its current views on the community banking market. The call will be hosted by Joshua Siegel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Shilowitz, President, and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial's investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 8, 2019 through midnight (Eastern Time) on August 22, 2019. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 13691505. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'BANX.' StoneCastle Financial intends to make long-term, passive, non-control investments in community banks seeking capital for organic growth, acquisitions, share repurchases and other refinancing activities. Its investment objective is to provide current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

