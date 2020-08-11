Log in
StoneCo Ltd. Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Class A Common Shares

08/11/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (“Stone” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched a proposed follow-on public offering of $1.0 billion of its Class A common shares, which are being offered by the Company (the “Offering”) pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to $150 million of additional Class A common shares.

Stone’s Class A common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “STNE.”

Stone intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares to finance the pending acquisition of Linx S.A., and to pay related fees and expenses, as well as for general corporate purposes. If for any reason the acquisition of Linx S.A. is not consummated, Stone intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the shares for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as Global Coordinators in this offering.

The public offering will be made pursuant to an automatically effective registration statement on Form F-3 that has been filed with the SEC. A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or from  J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by phone at 1-800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stone

We are a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.

Contact

Investor Relations

investors@stone.co

https://investors.stone.co/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 051 M 568 M 568 M
Net income 2020 762 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2020 2 266 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 13 072 M 13 072 M 2 433 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,03x
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 198,03 BRL
Last Close Price 52,39 BRL
Spread / Highest target 416%
Spread / Average Target 278%
Spread / Lowest Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECO LTD.18.28%13 072
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.05%1 575 964
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.267.43%70 526
SEA LIMITED205.07%58 034
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.90%40 964
SPLUNK INC.32.14%31 440
