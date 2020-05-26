Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  StoneCo Ltd.    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/26 04:00:00 pm
26.7 USD   +9.16%
05:17pSTONECO : Sees Biggest Effect of Covid-19 in 2Q
DJ
04:59pSTONECO : Cuts Jobs as Clients Struggle With Covid-19 Shutdowns
DJ
04:06pStoneCo Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneCo : Sees Biggest Effect of Covid-19 in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

StoneCo Ltd. said Tuesday it has seen some better conditions so far in the second quarter, after its clients struggled with shutdowns of economic activity in Brazil tied to the spread of the coronavirus in the South American country starting in March.

The technology company focused on processing payments and offering other services to smaller Brazilian businesses said growth in total payment volumes improved in April and so far in May versus the second half of March, as Covid-19 hit Brazil.

Total payment volumes measures the value of payments processed through the StoneCo platform.

"While we began to see a gradual but significant recovery in April, which has continued into May, many of our clients' business activities remain partially or completely shut down," StoneCo said.

The company expects to report a pretax profit margin, following certain adjustments, of 20% to 24% in the second quarter.

"We expect to see the greatest impact from Covid-19 in the second quarter," the company said.

StoneCo cut its workforce by 20% this month as the efforts to halt the spread of the virus in Brazil hurt business activity among its customers.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.98% 5.8685 Delayed Quote.33.93%
STONECO LTD. 9.16% 26.7 Delayed Quote.-38.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STONECO LTD.
05:17pSTONECO : Sees Biggest Effect of Covid-19 in 2Q
DJ
04:59pSTONECO : Cuts Jobs as Clients Struggle With Covid-19 Shutdowns
DJ
04:06pStoneCo Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
05/21STONECO LTD. : quaterly earnings release
05/11StoneCo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 26, 2020
GL
04/29StoneCo Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended D..
GL
03/02StoneCo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/29Japan's Softbank looks for targets among Latam credit startups - manager
RE
2019StoneCo Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
2019StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 21,..
GL
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 2 703 M
EBIT 2020 1 285 M
Net income 2020 749 M
Debt 2020 2 457 M
Yield 2020 0,04%
P/E ratio 2020 51,0x
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2021 10,6x
Capitalization 37 528 M
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 156,56 BRL
Last Close Price 135,30 BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECO LTD.-38.68%6 784
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.37%1 391 637
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.151.41%48 231
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.74%45 074
SEA LIMITED96.42%36 820
SPLUNK INC.23.03%29 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group