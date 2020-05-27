Log in
StoneCo : Shares Rise Following Earnings

05/27/2020 | 10:13am EDT

By Matt Grossman

StoneCo Ltd. shares traded higher Wednesday morning a day after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

The company's stock rose more than 19% to $31.98 in the first half hour of trading, after closing Tuesday at $26.70.

StoneCo, a digital-payments platform with a focus on Brazil, said Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue was 716.8 million Brazilian reais ($130.3 million), compared with analysts' expectations of 685 million reais, according to FactSet.

Payment volume rose in the first quarter despite the effects of Covid-19, which began to affect Brazil late in the period, StoneCo said.

The company has also reduced its workforce during the pandemic, a move it said it has implemented alongside other cost-management and operational-efficiency initiatives.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.63% 5.8308 Delayed Quote.31.66%
STONECO LTD. 18.75% 32.3 Delayed Quote.-33.07%
