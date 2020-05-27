Log in
StoneCo : Up Over 25%, On Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

05/27/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $33.53, up $6.83 or 25.58%

-- Would be highest close since March 11, 2020, when it closed at $36.34

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- StoneCo said Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue was 716.8 million Brazilian reais ($130.3 million), compared with analysts' expectations of 685 million reais, according to FactSet

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 37.08% over this period

-- Best two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- Up 27.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since March 2019, when it rose 35.19%

-- Down 15.94% year-to-date

-- Down 25.98% from its all-time closing high of $45.30 on Feb. 3, 2020

-- Up 31.08% from 52 weeks ago (May 29, 2019), when it closed at $25.58

-- Down 25.98% from its 52 week closing high of $45.30 on Feb. 3, 2020

-- Up 88.16% from its 52 week closing low of $17.82 on April 3, 2020

-- Traded as high as $34.45; highest intraday level since March 11, 2020, when it hit $39.24

-- Up 29.03% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

All data as of 2:57:40 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 2 976 M
EBIT 2020 1 671 M
Net income 2020 772 M
Debt 2020 573 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 51,3x
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
EV / Sales2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2021 10,7x
Capitalization 39 508 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECO LTD.-33.07%7 406
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.37%1 376 925
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.141.03%46 241
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.81%42 719
SEA LIMITED106.76%38 759
SPLUNK INC.20.95%28 774
