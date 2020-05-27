StoneCo : Up Over 25%, On Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $33.53, up $6.83 or 25.58%

-- Would be highest close since March 11, 2020, when it closed at $36.34

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- StoneCo said Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue was 716.8 million Brazilian reais ($130.3 million), compared with analysts' expectations of 685 million reais, according to FactSet

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 37.08% over this period

-- Best two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- Up 27.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since March 2019, when it rose 35.19%

-- Down 15.94% year-to-date

-- Down 25.98% from its all-time closing high of $45.30 on Feb. 3, 2020

-- Up 31.08% from 52 weeks ago (May 29, 2019), when it closed at $25.58

-- Down 25.98% from its 52 week closing high of $45.30 on Feb. 3, 2020

-- Up 88.16% from its 52 week closing low of $17.82 on April 3, 2020

-- Traded as high as $34.45; highest intraday level since March 11, 2020, when it hit $39.24

-- Up 29.03% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

All data as of 2:57:40 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet