StoneMor Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for 2018 Third Quarter

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Partnership”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018. Investors are encouraged to read the Partnership's quarterly report on Form 10-Q which it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) later today. That report, which will contain additional details, will be able to be found at www.stonemor.com after it is filed.



Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Soon after joining StoneMor in July of 2018, we began to implement changes that we believed lay the foundation for improvements in 2019 and beyond. We established a new operating structure to drive greater accountability, and we executed a comprehensive cost reduction plan, which has continued into 2019. Our third quarter financial results do not yet reflect the benefits of these efforts, which, as we have previously stated, will take time to deliver the desired financial results. With the filing of our interim financial statements we are pleased to be up to date with our financial reporting. With this behind us, we can now focus on the work of improving operational and financial performance.”

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, revenues were $73.2 million compared to $84.0 million in the prior year period. 2018 nine-month revenues were $232.7 million compared to $252.9 million in the prior year period. As previously reported, in 2017, revenues benefited from a large backlog of preneed cemetery merchandise that became available to be serviced. Third quarter and year-to-date revenues were also impacted by decreases of $4.7 million and $9.5 million, respectively, in investment and other income, primarily due to the adoption of ASC 606.

Third quarter net loss was $17.2 million compared to $9.6 million in the prior year period. Year-to-date net loss was $52.2 million compared to $29.7 million in the prior year period. The increased losses were driven largely by the unfavorable comparisons previously mentioned and lower overall sales resulting from the impact of cost cutting and implementation of the general manager operating model. Overall expenses increased as a result of adoption of ASC 606, as well as higher corporate overhead related to professional fees associated with delayed SEC filings, work related to our planned conversion to a C-Corp, and legal costs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, cash from operating activities was $19.4 million, compared to $24.7 million in the prior year period.

Merchandise trust value at September 30, 2018 was $520.0 million compared to $515.5 million at December 31, 2017.

Deferred revenue at September 30, 2018 was $943.8 million compared to $912.6 million at December 31, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the Partnership had $8.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $315.3 million of total debt, including $150.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

About StoneMor Partners L.P.

StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 322 cemeteries and 90 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor is the only publicly traded death care company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Partners L.P., please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding the expected timing of filing the Form 10-Q Report for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 (the “Third Quarter 10-Q”) and operational improvements, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to our substantial secured and unsecured indebtedness, our ability to refinance our secured indebtedness in the near term, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections, service its debt and resume paying distributions, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

StoneMor’s additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the consequences of the Partnership’s delinquent filing of its Third Quarter 10-Q, including that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could institute an administrative proceeding seeking the revocation of the registration of the Partnership’s common units under the Exchange Act, and that the Partnership remains delinquent in its required filings with the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and could ultimately face the possible delisting of its common units from the NYSE; the potential for defaults under the Partnership’s amended credit facility if the Third Quarter 10-Q is not filed today or the indenture governing its senior notes if the Partnership fails to file it within 120 days after notice from the trustee under the indenture; the Partnership’s ability to obtain relief from its creditors if it cannot file the Third Quarter 10-Q today or within 120 days after notice from the trustee under the indenture governing its senior notes, the terms on which such relief might be granted and any restrictions that might be imposed in connection with any relief that might be obtained; uncertainty associated with the consummation of the Partnership’s reorganization transactions; StoneMor’s ability to successfully implement its strategic plan relating to achieving operating improvements, including improving sales productivity and reducing operating expenses; the effect of economic downturns; the impact of StoneMor’s significant leverage on its operating plans; the decline in the fair value of certain equity and debt securities held in StoneMor’s trusts; StoneMor’s ability to attract, train and retain an adequate number of sales people; uncertainties associated with the volume and timing of pre-need sales of cemetery services and products; increased use of cremation; changes in the death rate; changes in the political or regulatory environments, including potential changes in tax accounting and trusting policies; StoneMor’s ability to successfully compete in the cemetery and funeral home industry; litigation or legal proceedings that could expose StoneMor to significant liabilities and damage StoneMor’s reputation, including but not limited to litigation and governmental investigations or proceedings arising out of or related to accounting and financial reporting matters; the effects of cyber security attacks due to StoneMor’s significant reliance on information technology; uncertainties relating to the financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund StoneMor’s pre-need funeral contracts; and various other uncertainties associated with the death care industry and StoneMor’s operations in particular.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,043 $ 6,821 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 64,150 79,116 Prepaid expenses 9,218 4,580 Assets held for sale 1,083 1,016 Other current assets 19,145 21,453 Total current assets 101,639 112,986 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 89,765 105,935 Cemetery property 333,724 333,404 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 113,674 114,090 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 520,027 515,456 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 345,022 339,928 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 112,621 126,398 Deferred tax assets 95 84 Goodwill 24,862 24,862 Intangible assets, net 61,905 63,244 Other assets 24,549 19,695 Total assets $ 1,727,883 $ 1,756,082 Liabilities and Partners' Capital Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 56,472 $ 43,023 Accrued interest 5,331 1,781 Current portion, long-term debt 1,184 1,002 Total current liabilities 62,987 45,806 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 314,103 317,693 Deferred revenues, net 943,805 912,626 Deferred tax liabilities 6,730 9,638 Perpetual care trust corpus 345,022 339,928 Other long-term liabilities 41,776 38,695 Total liabilities 1,714,423 1,664,386 Commitments and contingencies Partners' capital (deficit): General partner interest (3,794 ) (2,959 ) Common limited partners' interest 17,254 94,655 Total partners' capital 13,460 91,696 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 1,727,883 $ 1,756,082

See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Cemetery: Interments $ 17,716 $ 17,841 $ 58,130 $ 55,460 Merchandise 18,023 20,051 51,766 57,182 Services 16,419 17,729 50,647 52,861 Investment and other 9,247 13,922 30,785 40,313 Funeral home: Merchandise 5,581 6,591 19,532 21,176 Services 6,199 7,900 21,841 25,940 Total revenues 73,185 84,034 232,701 252,932 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 12,866 11,910 39,387 37,472 Cemetery expense 19,407 19,984 57,828 56,805 Selling expense 14,251 17,082 47,673 49,164 General and administrative expense 10,916 9,752 32,037 29,462 Corporate overhead 12,876 11,887 39,868 39,058 Depreciation and amortization 2,737 3,186 8,853 10,032 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,341 1,793 4,927 5,176 Services 5,493 5,442 16,593 16,595 Other 3,314 5,346 12,315 15,678 Total costs and expenses 83,201 86,382 259,481 259,442 Other (losses) gains, net 702 338 (4,503 ) (733 ) Interest expense (7,638 ) (6,944 ) (22,858 ) (20,391 ) Loss before income taxes (16,952 ) (8,954 ) (54,141 ) (27,634 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (273 ) (622 ) 1,976 (2,085 ) Net loss $ (17,225 ) $ (9,576 ) $ (52,165 ) $ (29,719 ) General partner's interest $ (179 ) $ (99 ) $ (543 ) $ (309 ) Limited partners' interest $ (17,046 ) $ (9,477 ) $ (51,622 ) $ (29,410 ) Net loss per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average number of limited partners' units outstanding (basic and diluted) 37,959 37,958 37,959 37,945

See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (52,165 ) $ (29,719 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Cost of lots sold 5,850 7,823 Depreciation and amortization 8,853 10,032 Provision for bad debt 3,776 5,123 Non-cash compensation expense 2,026 656 Non-cash interest expense 4,576 3,318 Non-cash impairment charge and other losses 4,503 517 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net of allowance 5,574 (8,576 ) Merchandise trust fund (6,917 ) 44,251 Other assets (2,047 ) (5,053 ) Deferred selling and obtaining costs (4,780 ) (7,246 ) Deferred revenues, net 40,361 (12,119 ) Deferred taxes, net (2,545 ) 1,425 Payables and other liabilities 12,346 14,269 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,411 24,701 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for capital expenditures (10,164 ) (7,960 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (1,667 ) — Proceeds from divestitures — 701 Proceeds from asset sales 954 401 Net cash used in investing activities (10,877 ) (6,858 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash distributions — (24,545 ) Proceeds from borrowings 23,880 78,792 Repayments of debt (27,924 ) (74,627 ) Cost of financing activities (3,268 ) (1,573 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,312 ) (21,953 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,222 (4,110 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 6,821 12,570 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $ 8,043 $ 8,460 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 15,809 $ 13,653 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,517 $ 2,884 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of assets by financing $ 1,620 $ 2,285 Classification of assets as held for sale $ 543 $ 1,169

See Accompanying Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interments performed 12,876 12,859 41,550 40,916 Interment rights sold (1) Lots 4,787 5,644 20,264 21,497 Mausoleum crypts (including pre-construction) 235 275 1,082 1,358 Niches 336 443 1,195 1,405 Net interment rights sold (1) 5,358 6,362 22,541 24,260 Number of pre-need cemetery contracts written 9,067 10,411 30,776 33,934 Number of at-need cemetery contracts written 13,892 14,211 43,895 45,070 Number of cemetery contracts written 22,959 24,622 74,671 79,004

(1) Net of cancellations. Sales of double-depth burial lots are counted as two sales