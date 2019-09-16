StoneMor Partners L.P. Sets Record Date for Rights Offering to Unitholders

TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Partnership”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced that it has set 5:00 p.m. New York City time on September 26, 2019 as the record date for its upcoming rights offering. The subscription rights will expire if they are not exercised by 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 25, 2019. The Partnership may, at its sole discretion, extend the rights offering for a period not to exceed 30 days. All exercises of subscription rights are irrevocable.



Under the rights offering, the Partnership will distribute one non-transferable subscription right for each common unit held by qualified unitholders of record on the record date. Each right will entitle the holder to purchase 1.24 common units for each common unit held by the unitholder as of the record date. The subscription price will equal the $1.20 per common unit.

The Partnership plans to use the proceeds from the rights offering to redeem up to 33,487,904 of the preferred units issued in the previous announced preferred unit private placement. Upon the closing of the rights offering, the conversion of all remaining outstanding preferred units and the exchange of StoneMor GP LLC’s general partner interest in connection with the previously announced merger, we anticipate that we will have approximately 94,597,271 common units outstanding.

As soon as practicable following the record date, the Partnership intends to mail to unitholders of record, as of the record date, a prospectus and related documents for use in exercising subscription rights. Questions about the rights offering or requests for copies of the prospectus, when available, may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Partnership’s information agent for the rights offering, by calling 1-800-967-4607 (toll-free).

About StoneMor Partners L.P.

StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 321 cemeteries and 90 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor is the only publicly traded death care company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Partners L.P., please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com .

