Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stoneridge, Inc.    SRI

STONERIDGE, INC. (SRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stoneridge : Appoints Laurent Borne to Newly Created Chief Technology Officer Position

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its focus on developing future vehicle technologies, Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a global designer and manufacturer of electrical and electronic mobility solutions, has announced Laurent Borne as the company's chief technology officer effective Aug. 20, 2018. In this new role, Borne will support increasing market demand for the company's advanced products and help shape the company's future technology road map.

Laurent Borne

"Laurent has the comprehensive expertise to bring technology products to market and to answer our customers' challenges," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. "His extensive expertise in the transformation of engineering, innovation, and manufacturing processes will prove to be of great value to our customers as we meet their needs globally."

Prior to joining Stoneridge, Borne was vice president of product development, global dishwasher platform, at Whirlpool Corporation. Previous roles at Whirlpool include vice president of product excellence, global connectivity leader, product marketing director, and operations director. Prior to that, he worked at McKinsey & Company and Delphi Powertrain Systems, serving in several roles of increasing responsibility.

Borne holds a Master of Business Administration and Master of Engineering and Operations Management from J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. He also earned a master's in petroleum engineering at Institut Français du Pétrole and a master's in mechanical and systems engineering at École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris.

Borne has delivered results in a wide range of engineering topics, from development and deployment of Whirlpool's Internet of Things (IoT), to the prototype of their global engineering system, to a statistical approach for product failures and quality. He has a deep understanding of world-class product, process, and program management disciplines.

Borne will be based at the company headquarters in Novi, Michigan, and will report to DeGaynor.

To learn more about Stoneridge and its product offerings, please visit Stoneridge.com.

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., is a global designer and manufacturer of electrical and electronic mobility solutions. Stoneridge provides OEM and aftermarket components and systems that are focused on safety, security, emissions, efficiency, and intelligence for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural, and off-highway vehicle markets. Learn more at Stoneridge.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-appoints-laurent-borne-to-newly-created-chief-technology-officer-position-300699656.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STONERIDGE, INC.
09:23pSTONERIDGE : Appoints Laurent Borne to Newly Created Chief Technology Officer Po..
PR
08/02STONERIDGE : Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2018 Results; MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE..
AQ
08/02STONERIDGE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
08/02STONERIDGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01STONERIDGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/23STONERIDGE : To Broadcast Its Second-Quarter 2018 Conference Call On The Web
AQ
07/19STONERIDGE, INC. : To Broadcast Its Second-Quarter 2018 Conference Call On The W..
PR
06/29STONERIDGE : MirrorEye Camera Monitor System Featured on the Starship Initiative..
AQ
05/22STONERIDGE : Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand
PR
05/17STONERIDGE, INC. (NYSE : SRI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agre..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/03/2018) 
08/02Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) CEO Jon DeGaynor on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/02Stoneridge, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Stoneridge misses by $0.01, revenue in-line 
05/25Stoneridge (SRI) Presents At 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference - S.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.