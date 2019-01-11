Stoneridge : Recognized as a Top-Performing Supplier by PACCAR

Log in
01/10 04:02:02 pm
27.54 USD   +0.44%
2018STONERIDGE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2014STONERIDGE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2012STONERIDGE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
01/11/2019 | 08:31am EST

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) has been recognized as a 2018 top-performing supplier by commercial vehicle manufacturer PACCAR. Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge, Inc., accepted the award at the annual PACCAR Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program awards ceremony on Dec. 6 in Bellevue, Washington.

From left to right: Don Schulte, Senior Director of Purchasing, PACCAR; Ron Augustyn, Vice President of Global Purchasing, PACCAR; Jon DeGaynor, President and CEO, Stoneridge; and James Craig, Director of Purchasing, PACCAR

"We are excited about the heightened levels of performance achieved by our suppliers since we launched the SPM program four years ago," said Ron Augustyn, vice president of global purchasing, PACCAR. "We appreciate the value created for customers, dealers and PACCAR from continuous improvement initiatives under the program."

PACCAR's SPM program evaluates a supplier's performance in the areas of product development, operations support and business alignment with PACCAR objectives. Stoneridge, along with 25 other suppliers, was recognized as an SPM Achiever for 2018. PACCAR has given 126 supplier awards since the launch of the SPM program in 2014.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our sales, product development and operations teams and their dedication to our customers," said DeGaynor. "Stoneridge has been a proud supplier to PACCAR for more than 14 years, providing a number of components to their OEM and aftermarket divisions. This is our second SPM award, and we look forward to continued collaborative success with customers like PACCAR."

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-recognized-as-a-top-performing-supplier-by-paccar-300774418.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
