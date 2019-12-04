Stora Enso Oyj : Changes to Stora Enso's Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divisions

Changes to Stora Enso's Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divisions
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 December 2019 at 9.00 EET
Stora Enso is merging its container board business in the Packaging Solutions
division with the Consumer Board division, creating a new Packaging Materials
division. The remaining business in Packaging Solutions together with Stora
Enso's recently created formed fiber unit, will constitute a more focused
Packaging Solutions division. The change is effective as of 1 January 2020.
Based on the new structure, 2018 sales for the Packaging Materials division were
approximately EUR 3 400 million and for Packaging Solutions EUR 700 million. The
restated figures for the new divisional structure will be published during the
first quarter of 2020.
Hannu Kasurinen is appointed EVP, Head of Consumer Board and member of the Group
Leadership Team, with immediate effect and as of 1 January 2020, EVP, Head of
Packaging Materials. Gilles van Nieuwenhuyzen will leave his position as EVP
Packaging Solutions on 6 December 2019 to pursue new career opportunities
outside the company. The search for a new divisional head for Packaging
Solutions will be initiated. David Ekberg, currently SVP and head of Business
Unit Corrugated Nordics in the division, is taking on the role as acting Head of
Packaging Solutions as of 6 December 2019.
'As the development towards a circular bioeconomy is accelerating in society, we
are creating an organisation that further strengthens our ability to drive
innovation and sustainability with a common agenda. The Packaging Materials
division will provide an even stronger customer offering for converters, brand
owners and retailers containing both virgin and recycled board material. For
Packaging Solutions, we are increasing our focus on growing new services and
packaging solutions as well as innovation collaborations throughout the value
chain for developing new renewable packaging. One example is our new formed
fiber business, which will be included in the Packaging Solutions division. We
will also be able to focus more on renewable packaging design,' says Stora Enso
President and CEO Annica Bresky.
Hannu Kasurinen was previously SVP, Liquid Packaging and Carton Board in the
Consumer Board division. He has held several leadership positions in Stora Enso,
including Group Treasurer, SVP of Strategy and EVP of Wood Products division.
'Hannu Kasurinen has long and diverse experience of working in demanding
leadership positions in Stora Enso, previously including also a position in the
Group Leadership Team. I am very happy to appoint him to our Group Leadership
Team again. I am confident that his experience will be a valuable asset to the
team, when we continue on our transformation journey as the renewable materials
company,' says Annica Bresky.
'I am looking forward to continuing to build our Packaging Materials business
together with our customers. Circularity is an integral part of Stora Enso's
business and a key driver for our product development. We will continue to
innovate and answer consumers' expectations for renewable, recyclable, fiber
-based packaging materials with a low carbon footprint,' Hannu Kasurinen
concludes.
'I thank Gilles van Nieuwenhuyzen for his valuable contributions in developing
our packaging business during his years with Stora Enso,' Annica Bresky
concludes.
For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228
Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable
solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe
that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from
a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our
sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the
shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).
storaenso.com (http://www.storaenso.com/)
STORA ENSO OYJ
Disclaimer
Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:02:03 UTC