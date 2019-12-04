Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Stora Enso Oyj    STERV   FI0009005961

STORA ENSO OYJ

(STERV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stora Enso Oyj : Changes to Stora Enso's Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:03am EST
Changes to Stora Enso's Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divisions 
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 December 2019 at 9.00 EET

Stora Enso is merging its container board business in the Packaging Solutions
division with the Consumer Board division, creating a new Packaging Materials
division. The remaining business in Packaging Solutions together with Stora
Enso's recently created formed fiber unit, will constitute a more focused
Packaging Solutions division. The change is effective as of 1 January 2020.
Based on the new structure, 2018 sales for the Packaging Materials division were
approximately EUR 3 400 million and for Packaging Solutions EUR 700 million. The
restated figures for the new divisional structure will be published during the
first quarter of 2020.
Hannu Kasurinen is appointed EVP, Head of Consumer Board and member of the Group
Leadership Team, with immediate effect and as of 1 January 2020, EVP, Head of
Packaging Materials. Gilles van Nieuwenhuyzen will leave his position as EVP
Packaging Solutions on 6 December 2019 to pursue new career opportunities
outside the company. The search for a new divisional head for Packaging
Solutions will be initiated. David Ekberg, currently SVP and head of Business
Unit Corrugated Nordics in the division, is taking on the role as acting Head of
Packaging Solutions as of 6 December 2019.
'As the development towards a circular bioeconomy is accelerating in society, we
are creating an organisation that further strengthens our ability to drive
innovation and sustainability with a common agenda. The Packaging Materials
division will provide an even stronger customer offering for converters, brand
owners and retailers containing both virgin and recycled board material. For
Packaging Solutions, we are increasing our focus on growing new services and
packaging solutions as well as innovation collaborations throughout the value
chain for developing new renewable packaging. One example is our new formed
fiber business, which will be included in the Packaging Solutions division. We
will also be able to focus more on renewable packaging design,' says Stora Enso
President and CEO Annica Bresky.
Hannu Kasurinen was previously SVP, Liquid Packaging and Carton Board in the
Consumer Board division. He has held several leadership positions in Stora Enso,
including Group Treasurer, SVP of Strategy and EVP of Wood Products division.
'Hannu Kasurinen has long and diverse experience of working in demanding
leadership positions in Stora Enso, previously including also a position in the
Group Leadership Team. I am very happy to appoint him to our Group Leadership
Team again. I am confident that his experience will be a valuable asset to the
team, when we continue on our transformation journey as the renewable materials
company,' says Annica Bresky.
'I am looking forward to continuing to build our Packaging Materials business
together with our customers. Circularity is an integral part of Stora Enso's
business and a key driver for our product development. We will continue to
innovate and answer consumers' expectations for renewable, recyclable, fiber
-based packaging materials with a low carbon footprint,' Hannu Kasurinen
concludes.
'I thank Gilles van Nieuwenhuyzen for his valuable contributions in developing
our packaging business during his years with Stora Enso,' Annica Bresky
concludes.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable
solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe
that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from
a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our
sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the
shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).
storaenso.com (http://www.storaenso.com/)

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STORA ENSO OYJ
02:03aSTORA ENSO OYJ : Changes to Stora Enso's Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions ..
PU
02:01aSTORA ENSO : appoints Jari Suominen as Head of the Forest division
AQ
02:01aSTORA ENSO : Changes to Stora Enso's Consumer Board and Packaging Solutions divi..
AQ
12/02STORA ENSO : Storaenso - Finland's tallest wooden high-rise building, Lighthouse..
AQ
11/26STORA ENSO : and HS Manufacturing Group enter collaboration to develop sustainab..
AQ
11/20STORA ENSO : and CEPI member companies launch 4evergreen - an alliance to promot..
AQ
11/18STORA ENSO : launches a new concept for constructing office buildings from wood
AQ
11/15STORA ENSO : Sustainability Report rated the best in Finland
AQ
11/14STORA ENSO : introduces a turnkey solution for the pulp industry available to al..
AQ
11/12STORA ENSO : teams with Atos on ‘intelligent cabinets' for unattended paym..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10 081 M
EBIT 2019 1 010 M
Net income 2019 458 M
Debt 2019 3 627 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 9 682 M
Chart STORA ENSO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Stora Enso Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORA ENSO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,42  €
Last Close Price 11,91  €
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Henrik Sundström President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorma Olavi Eloranta Chairman
Seppo Matti Parvi Chief Financial Officer
Hans Torgny Stråberg Vice Chairman
Hock Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORA ENSO OYJ18.10%10 737
UPM-KYMMENE36.88%17 923
SVENSKA CELLULOSA38.68%7 000
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.22%5 739
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 360
HOLMEN AKTIEBOLAG (PUBL.)63.03%4 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group