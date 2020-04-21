Stora Enso Oyj Interim Report January-March 2020
Strengthening our resilience for the headwinds
Dividend proposal EUR 0.15 per share, additional max. EUR 0.35 to be decided
later
Q1/2020 (compared with Q1/2019)
· Sales decreased by 16.2% to EUR 2 207 (2 635) million, due to significantly
lower prices and volumes.
· Operational EBIT decreased to EUR 180 (335) million.
· Operational EBIT margin was 8.1% (12.7%).
· Operating profit (IFRS) was EUR 262 (313) million.
· EPS was EUR 0.19 (0.29) and EPS excl. IAC and fair valuations was EUR 0.12
(0.32).
· Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 146 (223) million. Cash flow after
investing activities was EUR -32 (94) million.
· The net debt to operational EBITDA ratio at 2.3 (1.6) was above the target
level of less than 2.0.
· Operational ROCE was 6.8% (14.5%), below the strategic target of over 13%.
Managing uncertainties
The health and safety of Stora Enso's employees is a key priority. A healthy
workforce ensures uninterrupted operations and customer deliveries. Stora Enso
has secured the health and safety of its workforce by imposing a global travel
ban since early February, prohibiting all physical meetings, strongly advising
personnel to work remotely whenever feasible, restricting access to mill sites,
quarantining the affected workforce, and closely monitoring the Covid-19
situation within Stora Enso. Thanks to Stora Enso's proactive approach so far,
there has been minimal impact on the Group's ability to run mills and serve
customers.
Stora Enso's liquidity and funding position is strong. At the end of Q1/2020,
cash and cash equivalents were at EUR 756 million. Additionally, the Company has
a fully undrawn EUR 600 million Revolving Credit Facility and access to EUR 950
million statutory pension premium loans in Finland. Furthermore, during April,
Stora Enso signed bilateral loan and credit facility agreements for EUR 400
million to increase liquidity. There are no financial covenants on Stora Enso
Oyj's debt.To address costs and mitigate negative market demand impacts, Stora
Enso has started to implement additional cost reduction actions including
capital expenditure and recruitment restrictions, as well as co-determination
negotiations on possible temporary layoffs currently in all the divisions and
Group functions in various countries following local labour laws and
regulations.
Due to the cross-border travel restrictions and safety concerns associated with
Covid-19, most of Stora Enso's annual mill maintenance shutdowns have been
postponed to the second half of 2020. Only Heinola Mill annual maintenance
shutdown is scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.
Guidance and outlook
Stora Enso is discontinuing its quarterly guidance and annual outlook until
further notice due to the uncertainty in the global economy. The current
situation has accelerated the decline in demand for European paper, and the
market conditions for the Group's other products continue to be mixed.
The Group continues to put focus on ensuring liquidity and cash flow, cost and
working capital management to stay resilient and ensure quick recovery after the
pandemic is over.
Key figures
[]
EUR million Q1/20 Q1/19 Change % Q4/19 Change % 2019
Q1/20 Q1/20
-Q1/19 -Q4/19
Sales 2 207 2 635 -16.2% 2 411 -8.5% 10
055
Operational EBITDA 335 484 -30.8% 277 20.8% 1
614
Operational EBIT 180 335 -46.3% 124 45.0% 1 003
Operational EBIT margin 8.1% 12.7% 5.1% 10.0%
Operating profit (IFRS) 262 313 -16.2% 680 -61.5% 1 305
Profit before tax excl. 220 286 -22.8% 678 -67.5% 1 329
IAC
Profit before tax (IFRS) 209 282 -26.0% 646 -67.7% 1 137
Net profit for the 149 226 -33.9% 519 -71.3% 856
period (IFRS)
Net interest-bearing 3 399 3 093 9.9% 3 209 5.9% 3 209
liabilities
Operational ROCE 6.8% 14.5% 4.7% 10.3%
Earnings per share (EPS) 0.12 0.32 -62.4% 0.07 63.5% 0.84
excl. IAC and FV[1], EUR
EPS (basic), EUR 0.19 0.29 -34.4% 0.66 -70.7% 1.12
Net debt/last 12 months' 2.3 1.6 2.0 2.0
operational EBITDA ratio
Average number of 25 037 26 036 -3.8% 25 403 -1.4% 26
employees 096
[1] Earnings per share (EPS) excl. IAC and FV was added to the list of non-IFRS
measures replacing the key figure of EPS excl. IAC. Comparatives are
recalculated.
Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky comments on the first quarter 2020
results:
'The first quarter of the year has been marked by challenging harvesting
conditions, strikes in Finland and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lower
prices and volumes during the quarter had a negative impact on sales and
operational EBIT, compared to the record levels in the first quarter of last
year. Under these conditions, 'a new normal' where historical references are no
longer valid, I am satisfied with our performance for the quarter. We delivered
a result of EUR 180 million, in the upper end of our guidance range. Our
continued focus is on building business resilience and putting our efforts in
the areas we can impact, that is serving our customers by keeping our operations
running and mitigating supply chain challenges, securing liquidity and managing
costs, margins and cash flow. Ultimately, we want to ensure our ability for a
quick recovery once the tide turns.
We were out early with actions related to Covid-19, including a global travel
ban, social distancing and appointed work streams to keep business momentum. So
far, our operations have been running normally on a global level. We have built
a strong liquidity position amounting to EUR 1.4 billion, for a potentially
longer and deeper recession. We have actions in place to enhance our cash flow
going forward by active working capital management and cost savings. Our profit
protection programme is delivering ahead of plan and we have increased our
savings target to EUR 350 million (earlier EUR 275 million) by the end of 2021.
During this first quarter of 2020, we achieved cost savings amounting to EUR 40
million, including one-time cost savings. In regards to managing a potential
demand decrease, we have started preparations for potential temporary layoffs or
shorter working time if and when needed.
Naturally, it is fair to say that there are currently high macroeconomic
uncertainties and low visibility relating to demand development. So far, our
Paper and Wood Products divisions have been affected the most, while there is
less impact in our packaging divisions. Biomaterials division is affected by the
structural decline in paper end uses and high inventories in China, although the
end uses within hygiene and tissue have good demand.
In just a short time, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink many
everyday things we have previously taken for granted. And yet, even in the most
difficult of times, basic needs must be met; people need food, medicine and
hygiene products. In many countries, packaging, and especially food packaging,
is defined as a key or critical industry. The role and purpose of packaging -
ensuring hygienic conditions and protecting e.g. food and pharmaceuticals during
transportation and on the store shelves - is now as important as ever. This is
among the areas where we have a solid offering.
Due the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on trading conditions, Stora Enso's
Board of Directors (BOD) has decided to change its dividend proposal to EUR 0.15
per share. In addition, the BOD proposes to the AGM that the BOD be authorised
to decide at its discretion on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.35 to be
distributed in one or several instalments at a later stage when it is possible
to make a more reliable estimate on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on
Stora Enso's business and liquidity.
Our transformation projects are progressing well. The conversion of Oulu Mill
into kraftliner is proceeding according to plan. In our constant endeavors for
sustainability, we continue to launch renewable products with our customers.
Unilever Finland introduced Ingman ice cream in a newly designed carton made of
Performa Cream™ by Stora Enso with a plant-based PE Green™ barrier coating.
Moreover, I am pleased that we were selected as the provider of wooden materials
for 491 building projects around the world, using 41 000 m[3] cross laminated
timber (CLT) and 500 m[3] laminated veneer lumber (LVL). Trees absorb CO2, and
wood stores it and keeps it out of the atmosphere!
Going forward, we will concentrate on what we can impact, stay close to our
customers, drive innovation and continue building on our growth strategy to be
ready when the market turns. I am proud to work with the committed Stora Enso
team in these challenging times, as well as with our dedicated customers and
partners globally. Together, we will ensure that we are prepared for a more
profitable future when the cycle turns.
The future grows in the forest.'
For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228
Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable
solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe
that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from
a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our
sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the
shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).
storaenso.com (http://www.storaenso.com)
STORA ENSO OYJ
