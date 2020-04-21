Stora Enso Oyj : financial reports and AGM in 2021

Log in
04/21/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2021 
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 April 2020 at 8.30 EEST

Financial report dates in 2021
Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2021. The publication dates
for financial information will be as follows:

Friday 29 January 2021     Financial Statement Release for 2020
Friday 23 April 2021       Interim Report for January-March 2021
Wednesday 21 July 2021     Half-year Report for January-June 2021
Wednesday 20 October 2021  Interim Report for January-September 2021

Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the
financial reports.
Annual Report
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2020, including the financial statements and the
report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website
during the week commencing 8 February 2021.
Annual General Meeting
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Friday 19
March 2021 starting at 16.00 Finnish time.
For further information, please contact:
Hanne Karrinaho
Head of Financial Communications
tel. +358 2046 21446
Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable
solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe
that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from
a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our
sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R).
storaenso.com/investors (https://www.storaenso.com/investors)

STORA ENSO OYJ

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:35:00 UTC
