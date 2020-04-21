Stora Enso Oyj : financial reports and AGM in 2021

Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2021

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 April 2020 at 8.30 EEST Financial report dates in 2021 Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2021. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows: Friday 29 January 2021 Financial Statement Release for 2020 Friday 23 April 2021 Interim Report for January-March 2021 Wednesday 21 July 2021 Half-year Report for January-June 2021 Wednesday 20 October 2021 Interim Report for January-September 2021 Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports. Annual Report Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2020, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website during the week commencing 8 February 2021. Annual General Meeting Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Friday 19 March 2021 starting at 16.00 Finnish time. For further information, please contact: Hanne Karrinaho Head of Financial Communications tel. +358 2046 21446 Investor enquiries: Ulla Paajanen SVP, Investor Relations tel. +358 40 763 8767 Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com/investors (https://www.storaenso.com/investors) STORA ENSO OYJ For further information, please contact: Hanne Karrinaho Head of Financial Communications tel. +358 2046 21446 Investor enquiries: Ulla Paajanen SVP, Investor Relations tel. +358 40 763 8767