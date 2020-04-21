Stora Enso Oyj : new dividend proposal and Annual General Meeting date

Log in
04/21/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Stora Enso's new dividend proposal and Annual General Meeting date 
STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDER INFORMATION 21 April 2020 at 8:30 EEST

Stora Enso Oyj's Board of Directors has changed its dividend proposal

The Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has decided to convene the Annual
General Meeting to be held on 4 June 2020. Stora Enso aims at conducting the
meeting in accordance with a proposal for a temporary legislation given by the
Finnish Government, which would enable to hold the meeting by remote
participation during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Notice to convene the Annual
General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible.

Due to the unprecedented situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its
impact on trading conditions, the Board of Directors has decided to change its
dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting and proposes that a dividend of
EUR 0.15 per share be distributed for the year 2019. The dividend is planned to
be paid on or about 15 June 2020. In addition, it is proposed that the Annual
General Meeting would authorise the Board of Directors to decide at its
discretion on the payment of dividend up to a maximum of EUR 0.35 per share to
be distributed in one or several instalments at a later stage when it is
possible to make a more reliable estimate on the impacts of the Covid-19
pandemic on Stora Enso's business and liquidity. The authorisation would be
valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

As communicated earlier, Stora Enso canceled its Annual General Meeting on
Thursday 19 March 2020 based on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the
announcements by the Finnish Government.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767


Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable
solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe
that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from
a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our
sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the
shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).
storaenso.com (http://www.storaenso.com)

Disclaimer

Stora Enso Oyj published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:35:00 UTC
