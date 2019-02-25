Log in
STORE CAPITAL CORP

(STOR)
STORE Capital : Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

02/25/2019

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) (the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, to fund property acquisitions, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or standard mail: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, via standard mail: Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, via standard mail: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, via telephone: (800) 645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or standard mail: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The Company is one of the largest and fastest-growing net-lease REITs and owns a well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the proposed offering and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed offering, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for the Company’s business, please refer to the periodic reports and prospectuses and prospectus supplements the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
